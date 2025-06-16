Even Far-Left Reporter Wondered If Terry Moran Drunk-Tweeted About Stephen Miller

Even far-left Bulwark reporter Tim Miller questioned if former ABC correspondent Terry Moran was drunk when he rage-posted about Trump aide Stephen Miller last week.

"The thing about Stephen Miller is not that he is the brains behind Trumpism … But that’s not what’s interesting about Miller. It’s not brains. It’s bile. Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred," Miller posted at midnight, in now-deleted post on X.

"He’s a world-class hater. You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate. Trump is a world-class hater. But his hatred is only a means to an end, and that end is his own glorification. That’s his spiritual nourishment."

The post caused ABC News to fire Moran, citing "a clear violation of [company] policies."

Moran told Tim Miller he was not drinking while he sent the post, and had just "put the kids to bed."

"It was not a rock and roll wild night. It was a normal family night. And then I got in the bed and I thought, what was that? And I typed it out and I looked at it and I thought, that’s true. And I hit send," he explained.

Tim Miller seemed skeptical.

"I mean, you’ve got to forgive people who think that it might have been a drunk tweet. I mean are you usually popping off at midnight? Is it a concern that you’re thinking about Stephen Miller at midnight? I mean, I guess maybe it says something about the state of the country that you are thinking about Stephen Miller at midnight," Tim Miller added.

Consider how egregious Moran's comment had to be for ABC News to fire him. This is the same network that oversees "The View" and employs George Stephanopoulos.

ABC doesn't exactly have the highest of standards when it comes to news coverage.

"[You were] talking about how his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment," Tim Miller continued. "So, uh you know, I, I guess it does leave people to wonder, like, were you and Stephen Miller fighting? Like, was there something, was there a news story that prompted it? Like, uh was it something else off of your Trump interview? I mean, given like your background as a newsman, obviously you had a perspective, but that’s, that’s hot. That’s hot material."

Indeed.

As a general rule, don't hit send after midnight. Drunk or not, it's hard to maintain a filter in the later hours of the day. And you just might expose yourself as a kook, like Moran did.

In another interview with the New York Times over the weekend, Moran tried to dismiss claims he was as radical as he seems. "[I'm] a Hubert Humphrey Democrat," he said.

Not exactly a comment to make people think he hasn't been hitting the bottle, now is it?

"I’m old enough to remember and, you know, get practical things done that people need in a decent way, and stand up for what’s right," Moran concluded.

Standing up for what's right, huh? Like letting anyone march in the country, without any documentation?