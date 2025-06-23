Even Charlemagne The God Admits Democrats Are Hypocrites Demanding Congressional Approval for Strikes

Democratic members of Congress like Sean Casten and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for the impeachment of President Trump immediately after announcing Saturday the U.S. military had struck three Iranian nuclear sites.

They claim Trump's decision to order strikes without congressional approval is the crux of their outrage. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz. used the same argument against Trump during an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday.

[Trump should have started by] coming to Congress and asking for authorization to do this," said Kelly. "That's the constitutional approach to this. He could have talked to us about what the goal is and what the plan is ahead of time. And we could have had a discussion about it."

Of course, no one actually believes the lack of congressional approval is the reason for the pushback from Democrats.

If bypassing congressional authority was so important to the party, they would have expressed similar concerns when Barack Obama and Joe Biden did it.

The hypocrisy was the subject of liberal radio host Charlamagne tha God's rant on Monday morning's edition of "The Breakfast Club."

"Morgyn, this is one of those times when politicians sound like hypocrites, because Mark Kelly is right, the president should get congressional approval," he began. "But there have been a bunch of presidents who have ordered strikes without congressional approval."

"Barack Obama did it against Libya. Joe Biden ordered strikes in Iraq and Syria without congressional approval. Bill Clinton did it to Kosovo," he continued.

It's notable that not a single Sunday morning news anchor pointed out the hypocrisy of Democrats during their interviews over the weekend.

Expected, but still notable.

Meanwhile, as the Democrats bemoaned the start of "World War III," Trump announced on Monday afternoon that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire.

"CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!" he wrote on his Truth Social Platform.

"Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World," Trump added.

Trump praised both countries for their "Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence" to end what he called "THE 12 DAY WAR."

In the past 48 hours, Trump has obliterated Iran's nuclear program and facilitated a ceasefire between Iran and Israel without a single U.S. casualty.

No honest person in Washington could respond to such a feat with anything but praise. In other words, expect the AOCs and Mark Kellys to continue the impeachment talk.