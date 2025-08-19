Even Bill Maher Knows (And Is Admitting) The Truth About Trump | Tomi Lahren

Trump can't win with Dems...on anything!

Even Bill Maher had to admit, our president is a peacemaker and the left hates it!

It’s time for Final Thoughts.

Imagine hearing all those examples - from LIBERAL Bill Maher no less - on all the instances President Trump has brokered peace or ended conflict and then whining about a carpet.

It’s no wonder NBC Universal kicked MSNBC out of the fold!

In a matter of a few days, our president has made HUGE strides towards ending Biden’s war in Ukraine.

And the Left is still angry about it. Nothing will ever be good enough for them. Trump could save a black trans refugee from drowning and they’d say he starved the sharks.

They don’t care about peace and they don’t care about Ukraine or the people of Ukraine.

In the span of about 6 months President Trump has "provoked" the Left into being pro criminal illegal alien, pro-crime, pro-patriarchy in women’s sports and now…anti-peace.

It shouldn’t be that hard to root for peace and it shouldn’t be that hard to root for America, for goodness sake!

What did President Joe do for peace? Can anyone name a single damn thing?

And to that point, all he did for Ukraine was write blank checks to Zelenskyy.

He didn’t stop the killing. He didn’t broker a deal. He was asleep.

Hell, he couldn’t even get Zelenskyy to change out of his tracksuit!

Add that to the list of things President Trump has accomplished.

Look, we all have our political sides and teams, and we all want those sides and those teams to beat the other electorally, but we should ALL still root for the good, the peaceful, and the end to endless war.

This new Democrat Party is nasty. Just nasty.

The true colors are showing and they are ugly.

Those are my Final Thoughts.