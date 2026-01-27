Hollywood Celebrities Reach New Level Of Hypocrisy

If you were wondering whether it was possible for Hollywood celebrities to reach a new hypocritical low, the answer is a resounding yes. And they're doing their best outraged performances about it.

The Sundance Film Festival in Utah happened to coincide with the border patrol shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, providing an opportunity for many of the celebrities in attendance to sound off with their bad opinions. And sound off they did. Natalie Portman started crying. Olivia Wilde wore an "ICE OUT" pin, as one would expect from an extremely wealthy person isolated from the negative effects of her bad ideas. Judd Apatow, Zoey Deutch…there's a long list of celebrities speaking out against President Donald Trump, enforcing immigration laws, or just generally giving their bad opinions, in the last few weeks alone.

But as the world's most oppressed group, Hollywood celebrities are terrified of speaking out. Because there are so many consequences for signaling your allegiance to left-wing political ideology. Right?

Ethan Hawke, a true victim, told Variety this week that he had never felt scared to speak out "until the last couple of years." He said, "There's a fear in the air that I've never felt before, and it's not America."

Hawke wasn't done there, adding, "To be an artist in a free country is a privilege. I don’t feel that way anymore. And that has to change."

Yes, of course, all the fear actors have of speaking out against Donald Trump. As just one example of Hawke's suffering and the consequences he's faced for his political beliefs, here's a photo of him receiving a career achievement award at the Palm Springs Film Awards show just a few weeks ago.

Celebrities Can't Stop Suffering

It's funny. Here Hawke talks about the "fear" of speaking his mind, yet he's routinely spoken his mind and receives a career achievement award. He accepted that award at a podium sponsored by Kering, one of the biggest luxury brand conglomerates in the world. Clearly, brands and businesses and the industry have refused to work with him, right?

It's similar to the Jimmy Kimmel, Michelle Obama brand of celebrity complaining; nobody has it tougher than they do. Kimmel makes tens of millions per year to host an even less entertaining version of an MSNBC show. Michelle Obama has what, three vacation homes, including a $12 million mansion in Martha's Vineyard? Yet if you ask them, they do nothing but suffer and face consequences for their views and opinions.

Yet not one of these celebrities or public figures had a word to say as Hollywood engaged in years of actual cancel culture. Being right-wing in Hollywood is so forbidden that celebrities or actors who align with Republicans were essentially forced to meet in private, in secret, to avoid exposure, condemnation, and expulsion.

Has there been a single celebrity or entertainment figure to speak up in favor of ICE, or enforcing immigration laws? Of course not, because they know that the left, which runs the industry, would retaliate against them. Those are the actual consequences of speaking out, and they are enforced and controlled by Hawke's political team.

He wasn't even done there, telling Variety that Trump could be doing us a favor by demonstrating what "oligarchy" means: "I think a lot of young people, myself included, didn’t even know what it meant," he said, adding that before, when Bernie Sanders would discuss "the top one percent, we all would roll our eyes."

Hawke, who is, of course, part of the one percent, then said we're having "freedoms taken away."

"And so sometimes you need to have your freedoms taken away to know what they mean," he said. "I wish that were not true."

What freedoms are gone? Nobody asks, nobody knows, because there is no answer. It's just made up nonsense to self-aggrandize and act oppressed. That's what the real currency is in Hollywood. Hawke and his pals are the ultimate hypocrites, happy to enforce cancellation on others while play-acting like they're silenced. Acting like the "one percent" are the problem, while being the one percent themselves. Remarkable levels of self-delusion.