ESPN Is Slowly Closing The Door On Far-Left, DEI Era

Around 2015, then-ESPN president John Skipper set out to reshape the network. After a wave of high-profile layoffs, he replaced those people with non-white male personalities whose backgrounds leaned more toward social commentary than traditional sports coverage.

The group included Jemele Hill, Michael Smith, Bomani Jones, Sarah Spain, Kate Fagan, Kate Nolan, Michele Beadle, Jalen Rose, Pablo Torre, Israel Gutierrez, Clinton Yates, and Mina Kimes. Notably, each had ties to Dan Le Batard, Skipper’s friend and eventual business partner.

Skipper viewed this cohort as the network’s future. However, he resigned just two years later amid an alleged cocaine extortion plot. ESPN reportedly parted ways with Clinton Yates, leaving Mina Kimes as the only remaining member of that group still at the network.

Skipper’s vision of a less sports-centric, more socially-focused network did not resonate with viewers. ESPN’s most notable missteps during that period included moving Michael Smith and Jemele Hill to the 6 p.m. SportsCenter, giving Bomani Jones his own show, and pairing Michele Beadle and Jalen Rose with Mike Greenberg in the morning.

Kimes and Torre were the only two who found sustained success. Torre has since built an influential podcast outside ESPN. Kimes has shown a passion for professional football. By contrast, Beadle told viewers she had stopped watching the football, despite the network paying her $5 million a year to discuss it.

"There’s a reason why this will be the second season I don’t watch NFL and I don’t spend my Saturdays watching college football either. I believe that the sport of football has set itself up to be in a position where it shows itself in the bigger picture to not really care about women," Beadle said in 2018. "They don’t really care about people of color, but we won’t get into that for the NFL either. But as a woman, I feel like a person who has been marginalized."

ESPN canned her not long after this rant.

The others faltered for many of the same reasons. They didn't speak to sports fans. They spoke down to them. They viewed fans as less than.

Before his exit, Clinton Yates pushed an easily debunked Black Twitter narrative that sports fans and media favor Josh Allen. He blamed it on Allen’s "looks" and offered no examples of the supposed favoritism.

That points to the larger issue. Hosts felt comfortable belittling entire fan bases as long as it aligned with a certain social orthodoxy. Sarah Spain, for example, called MLB players "bigots" for not wearing a Pride patch and citing their religion.

Consider the most popular sports commentators across eras: Dan Patrick, Chris Berman, Stuart Scott, Michael Wilbon, Tony Kornheiser, Charles Barkley, Dave Portnoy, and Pat McAfee. These pundits understand the average sports fan. They come across as fans themselves.

By contrast, Skipper’s DEI hires came off as condescending and quick to shame viewers for enjoying their fandom at the expense of supposed social issues.

Sports fans don’t want lectures.

Programming a sports network should never have been this complicated. Unfortunately, Skipper’s vision was so off target that it took nearly a decade for ESPN to move past it.

The conversation on ESPN should resemble the broadcast discussion, not the debates seen on Bluesky.

Clinton Yates deserved to be let go for trying to turn an NFL playoff discussion into something personal and divisive. The network was also right not to match Elle Duncan’s offer from Netflix. She undermined the company’s credibility by going into business for herself on air at the expense of the brand.

There are still issues. Ryan Clark stands out. ESPN should consider moving on from him as well. Still, the network deserves credit for moving away from voices that didn’t connect and promoting ones that do.

The new era centers on figures like Pat McAfee, Peter Schrager, and Laura Rutledge. These three have stuck to a simple format of, well, talking about the biggest sports stories of the day. It works. The ratings reflect it.

They also don’t blame an entire race for the problems in sports, as Bomani Jones once did:

Seriously, how out of it was John Skipper?

Finally, ESPN abandoned Woke Sports because you made them. You are the reason far-left sports commentary has been relegated to fringe platforms.

As much as the network tried to pretend otherwise, the audience still matters. And the audience made clear it doesn't want to be preached to about social issues by conformist, race-idiolatrous sports commentators.