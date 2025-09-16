ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro Claims Stephen A. Smith's Political Commentary Helps ESPN

Network chairman Jimmy Pitaro insists Stephen A. Smith’s appearances on political talk shows are good for ESPN.

Speaking at a Front Office Sports event Tuesday, Pitaro said, "If Stephen is building out his brand on political talk shows, we believe it will be beneficial to ESPN and First Take. We believe the fan is sophisticated and understands Stephen is not speaking on behalf of ESPN."

For context, Smith signed a five-year, $100 million extension with ESPN in March that allows him to appear on outside talk shows without the network’s approval. He is now a regular on NewsNation’s Cuomo and makes frequent appearances on Fox News’ Hannity, HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher and ABC’s This Week. On Wednesday, he’ll launch a weekly political and cultural program on SiriusXM’s POTUS channel.

Despite Pitaro’s spin, ESPN didn’t carve out an exception to benefit the company. Rather, Smith negotiated the clause because he had enormous leverage over the network.

Smith is ESPN’s biggest draw on linear television at a time when few commentators move ratings. Disney executives also feared he would publicly accuse the company of racism if it failed to meet his demands, as Smith has often complained on his podcast about "three white men" – Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Pat McAfee — making more than him.

Further, it's hard to see how Smith’s political work helps ESPN. There’s little crossover between cable news prime-time and ESPN mornings, and his political commentary is more likely to push sports fans away than bring viewers in.

Pitaro’s stance also raises internal issues. In 2017, he told reporters that ESPN personalities should avoid politics unless tied to sports. He has already faced much-deserved criticism for selectively enforcing the rule, such as suspending Sage Steele for violating it while allowing Elle Duncan to openly praise Michelle Obama on-air. Now he’s championing Smith’s political appearances.

Speaking of Duncan, expect her to take Pitaro’s comments as a green light to appear on MSNBC to help "grow the brand."

In general, making exceptions for certain talents — even the biggest stars – doesn't end well. And it's hard to see Smith’s political side hustle not backfiring on ESPN.