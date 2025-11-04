Erika Kirk Says Sinclair Offered To Demand Jimmy Kimmel Apologize For Lie About Husband

Erika Kirk told Fox News host Jesse Watters that executives from Sinclair quietly contacted her to ask whether she wanted them to demand an apology from Jimmy Kimmel for his comments about her husband and his alleged killer.

"Jimmy Kimmel lied about your husband’s murder and didn’t really apologize. What would you say to Jimmy Kimmel?" Watters asked.

Kirk replied, "The same thing I told Sinclair. They asked—I haven’t really told anybody this—they asked, ‘Do you want Jimmy to give you an apology? Do you want to be on his show? How can we make it right?’ Through our team, I responded, ‘Tell them thank you, we received their note. This is not our issue, not our mess.’"

Regarding Kimmel, Kirk added, "If you want to say ‘I’m sorry’ to someone who’s grieving, go right ahead. But if that’s not in your heart, don’t do it. I don’t want it. I don’t need it."

In September, Kimmel falsely claimed on air that Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin was part of the "MAGA gang." That was a lie. In fact, evidence, including statements from the Utah governor, indicates the suspected killer was radicalized by left-wing ideology.

Reports also stated that Kimmel informed ABC that he would not correct the record, despite knowing his information was incorrect.

ABC suspended Kimmel for less than a week following the comments after local television station owners Sinclair and Nexstar preempted his late-night show during that time.

When Kimmel returned to the air, he devoted more of his monologue to criticizing Donald Trump than addressing his own remarks.

"Our freedom to speak is what they admire most about this country, and that’s something I took for granted until they pulled my friend Stephen off the air," Kimmel said. "The President of the United States made it clear he wants to see me and the hundreds of people who work here fired. He celebrates Americans losing their jobs because he can’t take a joke. He was somehow able to squeeze Colbert out of CBS, then he turned his sights on me, and now he’s rooting for NBC to fire Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers."

As OutKick previously reported at the time, Kimmel’s claims were false. Stephen Colbert remains on the air and recently denounced Trump as a "fascist" while defending Kimmel. CBS merely announced that The Late Show would end after May 2026.

Despite the controversy, Erika Kirk has consistently demonstrated composure and dignity. Her conduct following her husband’s assassination has been marked by strength and grace.

Put simply, we need more Erika Kirks in a world of Jimmy Kimmels.