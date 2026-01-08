Epic Corruption In Minnesota Ends Tampon Timmy | Tomi Lahren

A lot of folks are saying independent journalist Nick Shirley ended Tim Walz, but Tim Walz ended Tim Walz. Nick Shirley just had the balls and the curiosity to get it on camera.

And now Tampon Timmy won’t seek a third term as Minnesota governor.

Keep in mind, if 2024 wasn’t too big to rig, Timmy was a coconut’s heartbeat away from being the President of the United States.

But that’s all over now and so is Tim Walz. He’s cooked.

And ya know what? He should’ve been cooked a long time ago, but better late than never.

But Timmy, being the little commie he is, is still clinging on like roadkill to a tire trying to convince us it’s somehow Trump’s fault that Somali pirates pillaged and scammed the state.

Timmy’s tampon is all in a twist and that’s fine. He’s still done, though.

Now that the people know the scope and scale of the Somali piracy scam, our eyes are wide open.

I guess you could say we — even most of the Libs — have "LEARED" a lesson.

And that lesson is as follows: do not import the Third World and expect your city or state not to turn into it.

And I say that to voters because the Democrats who did it, did it on purpose knowing it wouldn’t benefit their states or our country as a whole, but rather they imported all these Third World countries to basically set up a voter breeding farm; a stock pond of dependents, if you will.

These Somalis are overwhelmingly sucking off the government welfare teat and then some. And the reason Tim Walz and Keith Ellison and the rest of ‘em didn’t stop it is because their offices helped do it.

You think the Somalis just came over here knowing how to do all the paperwork to set up phony daycares or healthcare centers and cash in all on their own wit and know-how? I don’t think so.



They had help, and those helpers should go to jail.

If they are scamming as daycare centers and healthcare providers, imagine what they’re doing when it comes to mail-in votes.

Imagine if we could take back all the money the invaders have pillaged… could we solve veteran homelessness? All homelessness? Feed hungry American children and seniors? Provide better education to inner-city communities? Upgrade air traffic infrastructure?

The possibilities are endless when you take care of YOUR people first.

But Democrats would rather import pirates so they can turn them into voters and win elections.

But that little game is over — well, at least for Timmy Walz.

He can now tap dance his way into utter obscurity.

But to Democrats like him — be warned — this was your canary in the coal mine and under this president, this administration, and this new fearless citizen media, your canary is cooked.