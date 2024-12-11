Elizabeth Warren Says Healthcare CEO Murder a 'Warning' to Other Execs: 'People Can Only Be Pushed So Far’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) called the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson "a warning" – a warning to anyone who is part of the healthcare system.

"The visceral response from people across this country who feel cheated, ripped off, and threatened by the vile practices of their insurance companies should be a warning to everyone in the health care system," Warren told The Huffington Post on Tuesday when discussing those who have celebrated the murder and/or took a liking to Thompson’s suspected killer, 26-year-old Luigi Mangione.

"This is a warning that if you push people hard enough, they lose faith in the ability of their government to make change, lose faith in the ability of the people who are providing the health care to make change, and start to take matters into their own hands in ways that will ultimately be a threat to everyone," she continued.

Then she offered the dagger: "Violence is never the answer, but people can be pushed only so far."

In other words, the senator says while she doesn't support murder, she understands the gleeful response from some to Thompson's death and hopes other healthcare execs feel the pressure.

Pretty dark comments, especially coming from a senator. One could argue that simply stating that cold-blooded murder is not the answer would have sufficed.

But Liz Warren understands her base. She is one of the furthest left senators in Washington – according to Progressive Punch, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii is a senator only further to the left than Warren – and it has been almost exclusively those on the far-left who have cheered and justified the shooting of Brian Thompson.

Most notably, former Washington Post tech reporter Taylor Lorenz claimed she felt "joy" when seeing the video of Thompson shot dead. "Yes, ‘we’ want insurance executives dead," she also stated in a Substack post.

Several elite university professors also mocked the murder on social media, especially on Bluesky.

"Today, we mourn the death of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, gunned down.... wait, I'm sorry - today we mourn the deaths of the 68,000 Americans who needlessly die each year so that insurance company execs like Brian Thompson can become multimillionaires," posted Anthony Zenkus of Columbia.

"It’s actually kind of touching that the one thing that can bring together our fractious and disunited country is celebrating the assassination of a health insurance CEO," posted University of Virginia's David Austin Walsh. "Anyway try to live your life in such a way that if you’re murdered the entire Internet doesn’t think that you had it coming."

To be clear, there is a stark distinction between the far left and the run of the mills. On Monday, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) condemned the Taylor Lorenz types. "In some dark corners, this killer is being hailed as a hero. Hear me on this: He is no hero," the governor said.

Remember, Kamala Harris chose Tampon Tim Walz over Shapiro as her running mate because the latter is Jewish. And you know who showed themselves to not like Jews over the past 15 months? That's right, the far left.

As per our recent column, ordinary Americans Vs. left-wing extremists are the real culture war. Luckily, more and more Americans are siding against kooks like Kamala, Lorenz, and Warren.