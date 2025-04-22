Elizabeth Warren Tries To Defend Joe Biden's Mental Sharpness In Brutally Awkward Podcast Interview

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren took a break from drinking col' beers in her kitchen to join the ‘Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso’ podcast over the weekend. Joe Biden was a topic of conversation, and when the discussion turned to Warren's past comments about just how "sharp" the former President's mind is, we were treated to some golden content of a politician squirming before our very eyes.

Fragoso, who is based in Los Angeles, straightforwardly asked Sen. Warren if she regretted saying that Biden had "a sharpness to him" up until he dropped out of the 2024 presidential election to make way for Kamala Harris.

Right from the jump, Sen. Warren delivered some veteran politician-style comments.

"I said what I believed to be true," Warren said, instead of simply saying ‘yes’ to avoid looking even more ridiculous.

Sen. Warren defended Biden's mental sharpness when interviewer Hasan Minhaj mocked him just before the Presidential Debate.

"I talk to the man," Warren said . "The man is sharp. The man knows what he’s talking about. He does the job. I think people ask about age, they’ve got every right. Look, voters can ask about anything they want. They can make any decisions based on anything they want. That's the deal."

Fragoso leaned into the conversation and then asked her, "You believe that he was as sharp as you?" which led Warren to actually laugh before stating, "I said I had not seen decline."

This was just an appetizer for the memorable main entrée portion of the interview.

After Fragoso expressed skepticism about Warren's answer, the Senator applauded the former President for being able to stand on his feet. Literally.

"The thing is," Warren began. "Look, he was sharp. He was on his feet. I saw him... live event. I had meetings with him a couple of times..."

The President being able to stand and hold meetings is not some sort of accomplishment, which Fragoso was quick to point out.

"Senator, ‘on his feet’ is not praise," Fragoso stated. "'He can speak in sentences' is not praise."

Following the Presidential Debate between Donald Trump and Biden, Sen. Warren admitted on MSNBC that he had a "big decision to make" regarding whether he should stay in the race. He dropped out of the race about 24 hours after her comments on air.