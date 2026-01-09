Early Vote Action Founder Scott Presler Joins Tomi Lahren To Discuss Rampant Fraud And More

From Minnesota's "vouching" voting system to LA County's voter rolls.

Today on "Tomi Lahren is Fearless," Tomi spoke with Early Vote Action Founder, Scott Presler.

American conservative activist Scott Presler. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

They covered:

  • Minnesota’s "vouching" voting system
  • Evidence non-citizens are on the voter rolls
  • Voter ID
  • States Presler is focusing on: Nevada and Indiana
  • Comparisons to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins
  • Safety concerns after Kirk’s assassination — Scott says he’s honoring Kirk by refusing to back down
  • Proposals to abolish property taxes

Regarding Minnesota's "vouching" voting system, Scott Presler says:

"I wanna thank Nick Shirley for bringing nationwide attention to Minnesota. Now I've known about this vouching for a few years, but it never got the attention it deserved. So here's how it works: if you have a registered Minnesota voter, they can go with eight friends that are not registered to vote. And I can say, 'I know Tommy, and I know seven of Tommy's friends that live here in the neighborhood.' Those people will get a ballot and they will be able to vote by simply being "vouched for." One voter can do eight people. 

"Now, with a facility for mature individuals, the elderly, one residential employee, all they have to do is show their badge, and they can vouch for unlimited residents within said facility. And again, it's a vouching honor system. All they have to do is sign an oath. And get this, in Minnesota you don't even have to be registered to vote to request a mail-in ballot. Now, Al Franken was elected by 312 votes in 2008. Is it possible that a statewide Senate election could be taken from vouching? Yes, and that's what I wanted to expose."

Tomi Lahren and Scott Pressler talk the vote vouch system

Regarding LA County's voter rolls, Scott Presler says:

"Fact-check this, to any skeptics who are watching, because I'm sure some of the democrats, you know, they attack both of us. I want any reasonable democrat watching right now, truly, fact check me, go on to the internet and type in ‘Los Angeles County Recorder Voter Registration Cancelation Form.’ On that form, I swear to you as I'm sitting here, under ‘reason for cancellation’ it says quote, unquote ‘non-citizen.’ If illegal aliens are not being registered to vote in the state of California, then why does the Los Angeles County recorder on its government form have non-citizen as a reason to be taken off? That right there shows you it is happening."

Scott Presler and Tomi Lahren discuss LA County's voter rolls

Click here to check out the full show. And for more Tomi Lahren, visit OutKick.com.

