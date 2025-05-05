Dan Le Batard Minion Thinks Antisemites Are Dave Portnoy, Trump Fans -- Not Woke Liberals

On Sunday, Barstool founder Dave Portnoy addressed a "Fu-k the Jews" sign outside his bar in Philadelphia the night prior. Portnoy said rather than ruining the lives of the trolls, he would pay to send them to Auschwitz instead.

"Rather than ruin a couple 20 year olds lives maybe this can be used as a teaching moment," Portnoy said during his signature Emergency Press Conference series. "I’m sending the people who ordered the … signs at my bar to Auschwitz to learn about the Holocaust."

Yet, according to one of Dan Le Batard's minions, Portnoy is to blame for attracting antisemites outside his bar. Meet Roy Bellamy, who also worked a reference to President Donald Trump into his accusation:

Huh?

With all due respect, Bellamy better hope he's not part of the ongoing layoffs at Le Batard's Meadowlark Media. He appears to lack the smarts to work for anyone else, but for Le Batard.

First, the idea that the Barstool "fanbase" is inherently antisemitic falls apart when you consider that, well, Dave Portnoy is proudly Jewish.

That'd be like accusing OutKick readers of a disdain for southern guys who (unsuccessfully) sold orange pants, or accusing Meadowlark fans of a bias against Cubans.

While not all Barstool fans are Jewish, it's hard to imagine many of them are openly antisemitic either. The entire brand is built around Portnoy, a Jew.

The creators of the "Fu-k the Jews" sign were Barstool and Portnoy haters, not fans.

Bellamy's reference to Donald Trump also lacks any sense of logic. Perhaps he is unaware that the loudest, most vile antisemites are not MAGA. They are the opposite of MAGA.

In 2023, students across the Ivy League campuses marched in support of the terrorist group Hamas following its deadly terrorist attack in Israel on Oct. 7. Those students were not conservative.

Nor were the Hollywood elites who championed Palestine after the attack.

In Washington, the fiercest critics of Israel and Jews are quite clearly Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, members of the Democratic Party's far-left wing called The Squad.

Heck, Kamala Harris selected Tim Walz as her running mate over the far more competent Josh Shapiro because she understood her party would reject her teaming up with a Jew.

By comparison, Trump has faced criticism from libertarians like Dave Smith and Glenn Greenwald for backing Israel too much.

Roy Bellamy is a buffoon. He's trying to impress his boss with his political views, but doesn't have the wits to make a real argument.

Put simply, raging antisemites are far more likely to vote Democrat and watch the "Dan Le Batard Show" than vote Republican and watch Barstool.

Where does Le Batard find these gems?