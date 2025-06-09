Doris Burke and Richard Jefferson Aren't Good Enough To Call The NBA Finals

Doris Burke and Richard Jefferson aren't it – at least in terms of calling the NBA Finals.

ESPN had one of the best booths in sports with Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, and Mark Jackson. Breen is the best NBA play-by-play commentator in the industry. Van Gundy and Jackson had chemistry, witty banter, and authority on the sport. And yet, ESPN laid off both analysts in 2023.

The network replaced Van Gundy and Jackson with Burke and J.J. Redick last season, the latter of whom departed to coach the Lakers weeks after the Finals. This season, ESPN paired Jefferson with Breen and Burke.

It's not surprising to see the trio struggle. They had never called games together before, and pairing random commentators rarely proves successful. That's why it's so baffling to see ESPN parting ways with Van Gundy and Jackson (even if the NBA preferred it) without an established backup plan in place.

Nonetheless, the network has to do better than Burke and Jefferson. Through two Finals games, the pair continues to talk over one another and show no signs of comfort. Noticeably, Burke seems unsure whether to laugh or take Jefferson's analysis seriously.

As a broadcaster, Jefferson suffers from the same issues as Tony Romo. He's a bit too goofy and unserious to analyze the game at a high level. He doesn't seem all that informed of the teams he's covering and rarely provides useful analysis between plays.

The difference is that Romo was the franchise quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.

In this case, opposites don't attract. Burke's monotone analysis is too slow for a three-person team. Basketball commentary should be quick and easily digestible. The point is to hand the mic back to the play-by-play announcer by the time the other team dribbles the ball past half court. Far too often, Burke's is still explaining the previous play while the next one is in action.

All the confusion causes Breen to rush his signature calls on the NBA's biggest stage. At least "Bang!" is only one syllable.

Burke is better suited for part-time work as an in-game analyst. She would be better in the studio, where she has more time to explain her analysis. Jefferson is more of a hot-taker. He's closer to Kendrick Perkins than he is to Jay Bilas. No offense to Jefferson.

And ESPN may tinker with the Finals team for a third straight season, sources say. However, the network will run into the same problem if it doesn't change its way of programming.

Enough with the box-checking and trying to win the press release.

Tim Legler is the best game analyst ESPN has. Putting him with Breen would be the safest way to ensure an improved broadcast next season.

Of course, the people in charge would never, ever consider two white men calling the NBA Finals. Legler and Breen would need either a female or a black partner, and ESPN would have to, once again, put together a new trio with no in-game experience.

And that's probably what will happen.

Thus, establishing a future booth should be just as big a priority as the A-team. ESPN should put resources into finding its next trio and give them several seasons to grow before one day taking over the Finals.

Plugging and playing doesn't work in broadcasting. ESPN should know. It's tried doing that for nearly 20 years at halftime. Finally, the network opted to license its halftime to TNT and bring "Inside the NBA" to the Finals next season.

Perhaps ESPN should consider outside counsel for the booth – or something.