Don't Expect Jimmy Kimmel To Apologize Or Correct Lie About Charlie Kirk Upon Return To ABC

ABC announced Monday that Jimmy Kimmel will return Tuesday with a new live edition of his late-night show, less than a week after the network suspended production following his false claims about Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin.

Disney sent OutKick the following statement Monday afternoon:

"Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return to the show on Tuesday."

According to Deadline, Kimmel told ABC last week he would not retract his false claim that Kirk’s killer was part of the "MAGA gang." Instead, he planned to run another incendiary monologue aimed at the Trump administration.

So don’t expect Kimmel to apologize or admit fault upon his return. He sees more long-term value in appeasing Hollywood elites than in his current bosses.

Kimmel’s contract with ABC runs through 2026, but his future with the network was already in doubt because of low ratings and declining ad revenue.

As a martyr, Kimmel could land any number of opportunities in Hollywood, from comedy to executive producing. But if he backtracks now, the industry’s tastemakers may brand him a sellout and those doors could close quickly.

In fact, it’s more likely Kimmel skewers his bosses on-air Tuesday than admits he lied about Kirk’s alleged killer.

As for Nexstar, it’s unclear whether it will carry Kimmel’s show on its 32 ABC affiliates. Before ABC suspended him last week, Nexstar announced it would preempt the program indefinitely.

"Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located," Nexstar broadcasting chief Andrew Alford said in a statement Wednesday.

Nexstar declined to comment when reached by OutKick on Monday afternoon.

Update: Sinclair announced it will preempt "Jimmy Kimmel Live" across its ABC affiliates starting on Tuesday.