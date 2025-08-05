Donald Trump Threatens To Take Over D.C. After DOGE's 'Big Balls' Allegedly Attacked

Washington D.C. has become like many other Democrat-run cities across the United States in recent years—overrun with a low quality of life, rampant street crime, and an air of lawlessness, largely due to lax prosecution policies. And President Donald Trump has had enough of D.C. getting away with it.

The latest example of D.C.'s permissive behavior and alleged incompetence involves the reported beating of a former DOGE employee, infamously known as "Big Balls."

Trump shared a post on Truth Social saying that the DOGE employee, whose name is Edward Coristine, per a Fox News Digital report, was attacked on the streets of D.C.

"Crime in Washington, D.C., is totally out of control," Trump wrote. "Local 'youths' and gang members, some only 14, 15, and 16-years-old, are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent Citizens, at the same time knowing that they will be almost immediately released. They are not afraid of Law Enforcement because they know nothing ever happens to them, but it’s going to happen now! The Law in D.C. must be changed to prosecute these 'minors' as adults, and lock them up for a long time, starting at age 14.

"The most recent victim was beaten mercilessly by local thugs," Trump continued, adding a picture of Coristine bloodied and sitting on the ground.

And he said D.C.'s inaction and lack of safety isn't acceptable any longer.

Elon Musk Backs Trump Effort To Make D.C. Safer Since Democrats Won't

D.C. has been hammered by a wave of high-profile attacks. A Congressional intern was murdered just last month. Another House staffer was carjacked in May. There have been takeovers of public areas, and an attack on a Transit Authority policeman in April. That's just a partial list of major incidents. If that sounds like San Francisco, LA, New York or other cities, it's because those Democrat Party-run cities have also declined, substantially.

The difference here though, is that Trump can do something significant about it.

"Washington, D.C., must be safe, clean, and beautiful for all Americans and, importantly, for the World to see," the post continues. "If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City, and run this City how it should be run, and put criminals on notice that they’re not going to get away with it anymore.

"… Perhaps it should have been done a long time ago, then this incredible young man, and so many others, would not have had to go through the horrors of Violent Crime. If this continues, I am going to exert my powers, and FEDERALIZE this City. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Elon Musk chimed in on X, copying Trump's post and adding context.

"A few days ago, a gang of about a dozen young men tried to assault a woman in her car at night in DC.

"A DOGE team member saw what was happening, ran to defend her and was severely beaten to the point of concussion, but he saved her. It is time to federalize DC."

There's plenty to debate about the wisdom of federalizing D.C. and whether Trump would actually follow through with it. But at the very least, his post should serve as a wake-up call for city leadership and Mayor Muriel Bowser. For too long, D.C. has been like LA and other far left cities; implementing disastrous, ineffective policies based on progressive ideology. Then refusing to act or admit they were wrong when poor results inevitably follow.

It's notable too that Trump might not have taken this step without a DOGE employee becoming the latest victim. Whether this incident alone was enough to push Trump toward action, it underscores the severity of the situation in D.C.