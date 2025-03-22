Donald Trump Tells Clay Travis That Jeff Bezos Wants To Fix The Washington Post

The 2024 presidential election changed nearly everything about American life, culture, and the prevailing political attitude.

President Donald Trump's massive win last November over Kamala Harris opened the floodgates of free thought, allowing people and institutions weighed down by progressive groupthink to return to rationality.

While it's been easy to sense the so-called "vibe shift" in how individuals and corporations think, act, and speak, there's no one who has felt it and experienced it more keenly than Trump himself.

During a wide-ranging interview in the private quarters of Air Force One on Saturday, Trump told OutKick's Clay Travis about how his second term has already been completely different from his first. Specifically, how the media, tech companies, and top founders or executives have treated him in the past. And more importantly, how they and their businesses will treat Trump moving forward.

Jeff Bezos is one example. The Amazon founder attended Trump's inauguration, despite being the new owner of the Washington Post, long one of the country's most far-left papers. Travis asked Trump about it, saying it appears Bezos is taking steps to make the newspaper "more fair."

Trump responded, "I think it's great."

Travis asked if Bezos had explained to the President how the paper had protected Joe Biden during the former president's four years in office.

"At length, I talked to him about it," Trump said. "(Bezos is) a good guy. I didn't really know him in the first term. I mean, it's such a difference between now and the first time."

About time.

Donald Trump Believes Tech Executives Will Be More Fair Moving Forward

Asked exactly what Bezos had told him, Trump responded: "Just that. He's really trying to be more fair."

"They actually did a couple of bad articles on him (Bezos)," Trump continued. "He said, 'This is crazy, I lose my fortune running this thing and they (Post newsroom employees), you know, they're out of control.' These people are crazy. They're crazy people. They're out of control."

As more and more influential executives accept the need for fairness, more things will change. As they already have, exemplified by the day Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

"If you look at the inauguration, look at the people that were on that stage," Trump said. "Here was a who's who of a world that was totally against me the first time.

"It's a much different presidency. I have much more support."

It certainly is. Thank goodness.

LISTEN TO THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: