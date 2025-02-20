Donald Trump Says Maine Won't Receive Federal Funds Over Trans Athletes Order

One of President Donald Trump's first actions after taking office in January was to protect women's sports.

Trump issued an executive order prohibiting biological males from competing in women's athletic competitions, a policy with near-universal support among the American public.

But as is so often the case when the right enacts laws or makes executive governing decisions, far left states are deciding they can ignore orders they don't like. Just recently, in Maine, a trans-identifying male won a state title in girls' pole-vaulting, beating a female competitor by a whopping six inches.

Trump clearly heard about it. And he's immediately taking action.

"I heard men are still playing in Maine," Trump said at a Thursday press conference. "Is anybody here from Maine. Ah, who is that? Is that the governor? (Laughs). Well, I hate to tell you this: we’re not going to give them any federal money. They are still saying that we want men to play in women’s sports and I cannot believe that they are doing that. We’re not going to give them any federal funding. None whatsoever, until they clean that up."

Donald Trump Taking Action Against Maine

"Sanctuary states," "sanctuary cities," California allocating $50 million to "Trump-proof" its state…there's limitless examples of the political left just deciding it doesn't have to follow the law. Or in this case, an executive order.

Usually the left gets away with it because the political right rolls over, choosing to just "get along" instead of enforcing priorities. Thankfully, those days appear to be over.

It's absurd to allow males to dominate women's sports, it's absurd that states can just ignore regulations they don't like, and it's absurd that it's taking financial threat to make places like Maine come to reality. If they even do after Trump's announcement.

Guess we'll find out soon enough how much Maine values its commitment to denying biological reality.