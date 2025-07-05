DOJ Exploring An Investigation Into Academy Awards Racial, LGBTQ+ Quotas

The Department of Justice might be getting involved in Hollywood's intentionally discriminatory required quota system for the Academy Awards.

Several years ago, swept up in the woke hysteria of 2020, the entertainment industry enacted new rules for studios and creative talent who wished to submit their movies for awards consideration. Instead of picking their cast and crew based on whom best met the requirements and necessary experience, decision-makers would be forced to hire based on arbitrary quotas.

As Tom Fitton from Judicial Watch pointed out on X, this quota system is especially onerous and heavy-handed. To be included, films must meet two of the four listed "standards."

READ: Pixar Tried To Put 'Queer Themes' In Movie About 11-Year-Old Boy, And It Flopped

To meet the "On-Screen Representation, Themes and Narratives" standard, films must include at least one lead or "significant supporting" actor from an "underrepresented racial or ethnic group in a specific country or territory of production." This may include "African American/Black," "East Asian," "Hispanic or Latina/e/o/x," "Indigenous Peoples," and so on.

It just gets worse.

As part of another standard, the "main storyline" must "center" on an "underrepresented group(s)." Those groups?

• Women

• Racial or ethnic group

• LGBTQ+

• People with cognitive or physical disabilities, or who are deaf or hard of hearing"

This from the party who can't define what a "woman" is.

There are plenty more absurd rules the Academy has created to embarrass itself, but thankfully, the ridiculousness of quotas in modern society might finally be getting the scrutiny it deserves from the federal government.

Oscars Could Finally Face Consequences For Absurd Discrimination

When describing the absurdity of the industry rules on forced discrimination, Fitton tagged Harmeet Dhillon, the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice, saying her group might want to look into it.

Dillon responded that she'd be "happy to receive leads about this," though it might be best suited for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Any opportunity to investigate Hollywood for their ridiculous policies is a welcome one. And boy does this policy need to be investigated.

The Academy would make the case that their organization doesn't actually engage in hiring practices within the industry, that it's up to the studios, directors and producers to make their own decisions. But by enforcing a specific quota system as a requirement for one of the most important, formerly prestigious awards in the industry, it amounts to forced discrimination within Hollywood.

This is how far left woke politics, priorities and policies inevitably go: in order to correct a perceived shortcoming, they go much too far in the other direction and wind up exacerbating whatever problem they've mostly invented. Hopefully there are finally some consequences to it.