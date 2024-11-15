Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Rachel Zegler Apologizes For Offensive Anti-Trump Rant

Actress Rachel Zegler clearly got a memo from her employers at Disney that alienating half the country is a bad idea for a consumer-focused product.

Zegler last week posted a lengthy rant on Instagram decrying the re-election of Donald Trump. While criticizing Trump and Trump supporters, she said she hopes that they "never know peace," along with saying "f*** Trump."

As the star of an already heavily-delayed, much criticized, over-budget upcoming "Snow White" film release from Disney, it was not the most well-advised move. Alienating half the potential movie-going audience is generally frowned upon, and sure enough, Zegler apologized on Friday.

"I would like to sincerely apologize for the election post I shared on my Instagram last week," she wrote. "I let my emotions get the best of me. Hatred and anger have caused us to move further and further away from peace and understanding, and I am sorry I contributed to the negative discourse."

While saying everyone could have their own opinion, she also stated she wants to contribute "positively toward a better tomorrow."

Rachel Zegler Somehow Avoids Punishment

While it's nice that Zegler apologized, it's obvious that this was a command from Disney executives to fix the damage she caused with her original remarks. And of course, Disney didn't give Gina Carano the same courtesy, firing her for posts that were far less offensive than Zegler's.

But Carano was expendable, and shared opinions different from the prevailing far left views at the modern Disney company. Zegler is the star of a $250 million+ movie that's been plagued by delays, production problems, and backlash from its absurd casting.

If there's any hope for the movie to succeed, Zegler would have to be involved in promoting the film. Yet every time she speaks, she alienates more potential customers. Initially, she said that the original "Snow White" film, the film that made Disney into a household name, was out of date. That the prince in the story was "weird," and that the new version would change the character to make her less reliant on a man.

Now this.

People should be free to speak their minds, but when you're in a position like hers, there's a time and place. She got it wrong, and Disney's slim hopes of box office success for "Snow White" are now almost certainly entirely gone.