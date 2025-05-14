Disney Somehow Found A Way To Make 'Snow White' Flop...Again

Disney Studios released one of the biggest box office disasters in movie history earlier in 2025 with its live-action adaption of "Snow White"

"Snow White," starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, combined an unlikable lead actress with extremely poor critical reviews with woeful audience reception, coming in well below even tepid pre-release box office tracking. Opening weekend grosses were disappointing, subsequent weekends were worse, and the film essentially ended its run with massive financial losses.

For some inexplicable reason, Disney decided that this atrocious performance warranted a re-release this month. Apparently, the studio believed that with many schools now out, parents would flock to take their children to a poorly reviewed, controversial movie.

It didn't work.

‘Snow White’ Somehow Manages To Flop In Theaters…Twice

Out of nowhere, Disney managed to push "Snow White" into an additional 1,000 theaters this past weekend. How'd it do?

Well, it earned just $171 per theater, on its best day over the weekend. For an entire day. With a rough average of $15 per ticket, at least, that means the film sold just 10-12 tickets for an entire day's worth of showings.

What in the world was Disney thinking?

On Friday, it earned $49 per theater. That means it sold as few as 3-4 tickets for an entire day. Monday got worse, with just $22 earned per theater. $22. That's not much more than just a month's subscription to Disney+.

What a disaster.

The entire release and reception to "Snow White" should serve as a cautionary tale; what not to do for a major studio hoping to appeal to a wide swath of the American public. Don't offend half your audience when that audience is families. Don't cast actresses who hate the audience, hate the original material, and demean those who like traditional storytelling.

Will they learn their lesson? If they're ever going to, releasing one of the biggest box office bombs in history is a necessary first step.