Disney Planning Indiana Jones Reboot, How Bad Is This Going To Get?

The "Indiana Jones" franchise used to be one of the most important in the movie business.

Legendary film star Harrison Ford made the character iconic, and the first three films became some of the most successful of their era. Financially, critically, and more importantly, with audiences. The fourth in the series, "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" attempted to move Indiana Jones into the 1950's. It didn't work.

Poor casting, an aging lead, atrocious CGI, bizarre digital filmmaking and an outlandish plot made "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" a massive disappointment. Things got worse with the 2023 release of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

"Dial of Destiny" was a near-perfect example of the inherent problems at the modern iteration of Lucasfilm, the series' production company. Kathleen Kennedy, a "South Park" punchline, clearly intended the female lead, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, to take the mantle from Harrison Ford moving forward. That concept was so poorly received, it was quickly abandoned, both outside the project and within.

READ: Kathleen Kennedy Leaving Lucasfilm, Ending Disastrous 'Star Wars' Tenure

Now Lucasfilm's corporate parent, Disney, is apparently looking to reboot the entire series in a whole new direction. Which raises the all-important question: with the extremely poor job they've done thus far, how much worse can it get?

Could ‘Indiana Jones’ Completely Wear Out Its Welcome?

The issues with "Dial of Destiny" were nearly endless.

The plot was, once again, bordering on the absurd. While "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "The Last Crusade" had their moments, they were overwhelmingly grounded in reality. "Dial of Destiny" was not. Phoebe Waller-Bridge added little-to-nothing to the story, and her character, far from adding to the story like the actresses in the original trilogy, was actively off-putting.

But perhaps the most offensive part of the modern iteration of Indiana Jones was the character's life and profession. Once a beloved professor with adoring students, charm, and charisma, this version had Ford's Jones as a decrepit teacher no one listens to, sitting alone in a crappy apartment in New York City.

Unsurprisingly, after the film was a massive flop, Disney has reportedly decided to let the film and character "rest for a bit" before relaunching the franchise as soon as early next year.

What happens now?

Disney and Lucasfilm have demonstrated they do not understand what made the character popular and eventually beloved in the first place. They've shown, with their stewardship of "Indiana Jones" and "Star Wars," that they have no cohesive plan or vision for what they want to do. What can be done to fix it?

Hiring competent creative talent is the first step. A quality director, someone like Sam Mendes or Denis Villeneuve, is a necessity. Returning to what made the character likable is another. Charm, sophistication, intelligence, wit. And of course, the most important thing, finding a replacement for Harrison Ford that fits. No Pedro freaking Pascal. No Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Someone that can at least attempt to replicate the legendary star.

It's an uphill climb, and there's little to suggest Disney can get it right. Maybe they'll finally surprise us.