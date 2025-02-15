Disney Employees Desperately Defend DEI, Say Company Is 'Capitulating' To Trump

Since his inauguration, President Donald Trump has made a concerted effort to end the divisive, harmful DEI practices running rampant through corporations and government agencies.

One of the most surprising companies in recent weeks to follow suit was none other than The Walt Disney Company.

READ: Disney Officially Drops DEI, Reverts Back To Sanity

But the company's overwhelmingly far-left employee base isn't happy about it. A new report from Deadline says that there are frustrations within the company about abandoning the discriminatory, exclusionary policies championed by modern progressives.

"It’s like Chapek on steroids!" one source told them. Chapek refers to Bob Chapek, the former CEO who briefly attempted to turn DIsney away from politics before being overwhelmed by demands to interfere in Florida legislation, costing the company billions in yet another catastrophic loss.

Another said that diversity initiatives are now "uncertain," exclaiming, "What’s next? Where do we go from here? What do we stand for now, keeping MAGA happy?"

Disney Employees Showing Why Company Is Failing Spectacularly

The report wasn't done there; one employee felt betrayed by far-left CEO Bob Iger, saying, "This is not what I expected from Bob — I thought he had our back."

Others were furious that Disney removed a transgender storyline from a children's show, Pixar's upcoming Win or Lose series set to air on Disney+. In their extremist view, removing an adult story from a kid's show is "pandering to MAGA," per Deadline.

As to why the company's altering course so publicly, some speculated that Iger and the board are facing "embarrassment" after publicly apologizing to Trump and paying out a $15 million settlement to his presidential foundation and museum thanks to George Stephanopoulos blatantly and purposefully misleading his audience about Trump's past behavior.

The overall sense within Disney is frustration that they're trying to "win over conservatives rather than take a stand on almost anything," according to the Deadline story.

And that, in a nutshell, is why Disney's performance and stock trends have been so bad.

Disney shouldn't be pandering to any political party, or "taking a stand" on political issues. It should be making the highest quality family-friendly entertainment that it can, providing the highest quality, technically innovative theme park experience possible, and avoiding debates it has no place in. Why is this so difficult for the extreme left to understand?

After years of public lectures from corporations like Disney, the entertainment industry has hemorrhaged revenue and viewership. In 2010, the before times, the average domestic box office per film was $16.3 million. In 2024, it was $12.7 million.

That $16.3 million adjusted for inflation is $23.6 million in today's dollars. Meaning that today's movies are grossing roughly half of what they did, on average, in 2010. Disney's employees are a big reason why.

When you tell half the available audience that they're racist bigots and try to incorporate transgender children into animated films and television shows, people are going to stop watching. And they have. It's not about trying to "win over conservatives," it's about not turning people off with extremist content. Even more than it already has.

The progressive left will boycott anyone or anything that doesn't adhere to their delusional worldview. And they're stunned when others do the same. Disney's flailing because their employees have gone off the ideological deep end. Based on the reaction to even the most basic, common sense policy change, it might be too far gone to save.