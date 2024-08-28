Disney Doubles Down On DEI With New Job Posting

The term diversity, equity, and inclusion has, after years of being incorporated into every possible corporate infrastructure, finally become controversial.

It's certainly a positive to want to ensure all employees feel welcome in their jobs, and that no one is discriminated against for their race or ethnicity. But that's not what DEI departments have become in the modern corporate world. Instead, they've become discriminatory bodies themselves, excluding those with disfavored views or backgrounds. Forcing executives to make hiring decisions based on immutable characteristics instead of qualifications or experience.

The mentality behind DEI is what led to Bud Light choosing to use transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney in its marketing. Same with Nike. Discriminatory, offensive DEI policies have created controversy and led some corporations to revisit their departments. Not The Walt Disney Company, apparently.

The Daily Wire reported that Disney has added a job posting to its website for a DEI director and, boy oh boy, are they paying well. The job listing advertises a minimum salary of nearly $200,000 per year with a maximum salary of $241,500 per year.

"We’re seeking a Director of Strategic External Engagement – Enterprise DEI to lead our efforts in building strategic relationships with external stakeholders, driving community engagement, and generating valuable insights to support our diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) objectives," the posting says. The director will also "lead initiatives focused on specific dimensions of diversity," as well as "amplify DEI content and communicate progress."

Disney's Progressive Employees Ensure DEI Continues Forever

Wow, $200,000 to $241,000 per year to tell Disney that the company is racist and must be fixed with more racism. It's a good gig if you can get it.

What possible "strategic relationship" will this person be building with outside "stakeholders?" What even are "specific dimensions of diversity?" Is one of those dimensions political views? Because Disney clearly has a diversity and inclusion problem in that specific area.

DEI has proven to be a divisive, contentious addition to the working world. Instead of fostering a community within a company, it often creates resentment, disagreement and exclusionary affinity groups. Separating people instead of unifying them.

More moderate companies have begun to realize the harm that DEI can, and often does, cause. But Disney has permanently given itself over to the views and ideology of its progressive employees. Removing DEI would be met with protests and walkouts, instead of celebrations. Because that's what left-wing individuals and companies create: hostile, unwelcoming environments for rationality, common sense and viewpoint diversity.

Comply or die. Looks like Disney's about to spend a remarkable amount of money each year so that it can comply with what its left-wing employees want.