Will Disney Discipline Actor Pedro Pascal For Offensive Comments Towards JK Rowling?

Actor Pedro Pascal can't stop putting his foot in his mouth.

Pascal is no stranger to making outrageous, offensive remarks. In 2018, the "Mandalorian" star posted a side-by-side picture of Nazi Germany with children that he assumed were in American immigration camps with a "#ThisisAmerica" hashtag. Except the second photo was actually children in the West Bank, years before.

Gina Carano was fired for saying the Nazis rose to power by making neighbors hate each other, thanks to Disney's stated "zero-tolerance" policy on Nazi comparisons. Pascal, who worked on literally the same show, had zero punishment. In another Twitter post from 2020, he then compared Trump supporters to Nazis.

No punishment.

Now he's back with more offensive remarks and an attack on a female writer. And it's worth asking if Disney, or any other company, will ever discipline him in the same way they'd discipline a right-leaning celebrity for making these types of comments.

Pedro Pascal Attacks JK Rowling For Standing Up For Science

JK Rowling has campaigned for years to make recognizing biology official policy in the United Kingdom; posting repeatedly about limiting the definition of women to adult human female. A new Supreme Court ruling in the UK in recent weeks has confirmed what humanity has known since the dawn of time: women are female. "Trans women" are biological males. Legally and otherwise.

Pascal, and his supporters in entertainment industry media, were apoplectic that their reality denial was defeated.

Variety, for example, described the ruling as "defining women in a way that works against trans women," instead of, you know, defining women as an adult human female because that is reality.

Pascal then chimed in on an Instagram post from Tariq Raouf, who describes Rowling's advocacy for biology as "Voldemort villain s***."

Raouf said in the video he wants all "Harry Potter"-related projects to fail because Rowling supports women. And Pascal agreed, liking the video, and adding "Awful disgusting S*** is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behavior."

How many times does Pascal need to demonstrate what a vile person he is before any of his employers demonstrate an ounce of caring? No, he didn't compare Rowling to Nazi Germany, though of course, he has done that with others in the past. But he's openly supporting comments that could easily be seen as inciting violence. If the target was espousing traditional progressive views, that is.

Pascal and his partners at Variety would happily lead the charge for cancellation and punishment for actors who spoke out in favor of policies they don't like. But there's no consequences for anything he says, because it conforms to the "correct" world view.

What makes Disney look even worse is that there shouldn't be punishment for speaking your mind. Pascal, though clearly a disgraceful, historically illiterate, unintelligent person, is entitled to free speech. So is Gina Carano. Disney doesn't see it that way, because its ideology prevents it.

Yet another embarrassment for a once-proud company.