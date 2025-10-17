Another Left Wing Movie Bombs At The Box Office

When will Hollywood learn?

The entertainment industry has been in free fall since 2019. Major film franchises have sputtered. The once-invincible Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe has collapsed. Disney, once the preeminent family-friendly studio, has released flop after flop. Their most recent attempt at a reboot, "Tron: Ares," was yet another financial disaster.

And though politics is certainly not to blame for all of it, it's not helping.

"Tron: Ares," for example, isn't an inherently political film. But actor Jeff Bridges, as part of its promotional tour, went on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and took the opportunity to go after ICE. Makes perfect sense to immediately turn off half the country when trying to sell your product.

Now one of the most high-profile releases for the fall movie season, the Leonardo DiCaprio-starring "One Battle After Another," has become the latest box office bomb. And what do you know? It has themes and storylines that are heavily-influenced by left-wing political ideology.

What a huge surprise!

How Long Will Hollywood Lose Money?

"One Battle After Another" has all the elements that should make for a Hollywood blockbuster. It has a big name director, Paul Thomas Anderson, who directed "There Will Be Blood." It has an A-list star with Leonardo DiCaprio. There's a solid supporting cast of actors, including Benecio del Toro and Sean Penn. It has the backing of one of the largest studios in the business, Warner Bros. Pictures. There was a gigantic marketing campaign to support it.

It's also on track to lose at least $100 million.

The film is quite obviously themed towards left-wing ideology, as it focuses on a far-left militant group called the "French 75." One of the main plot lines involves breaking immigrants out of a detention center. It's antagonistic towards law enforcement, banks, includes attacks on politicians. And while DiCaprio has said in interviews that it's meant as "satire" about "both ends," that's clearly not entirely accurate.

"I think it's probably because it's a complex thing to articulate, but at the heart of it, I think the movie's a lot to do with humanity. It's a lot to do with polarization in the world that we live in, extremism on both ends," he said, per Reuters.

But author and screenwriter Bret Easton Ellis pointed out that it's receiving praise from critics and certain viewers because of its politics.

"It’s kind of shocking to see these kind of accolades for — I’m sorry, it’s not a very good movie — because of its political ideology, and it’s so obvious that’s what they’re responding to," he said on his podcast.

"Why it’s considered a masterpiece, the greatest film of the decade, the greatest film ever made [is] because it really aligns with this kind of leftist sensibility."

Well, "One Battle After Another" has made just $57 million at the domestic box office and $85 million internationally. $142 million worldwide, well short of break even considering its cost. Variety reported that the production budget for the film is $130 million. Then Warner Bros. spent another $70 million on marketing. $200 million in costs, with a $142 million gross. Even that revenue is split between theaters and the studio.

That's how you lose over $100 million on yet another movie meant for left-wing audiences.

Again, it can't be repeated enough that Hollywood has lost the benefit of the doubt among millions of potential moviegoers. Tens of millions of people have stopped going to movie theaters, after years of being told by the entertainment industry that they don't matter. Instead of the industry returning to what made it great, they've only leaned harder into what we already know doesn't work. Because it's exclusively staffed and run by the left. There are no opposing views presented, or even allowed.

Guess we're going to find out how much money they need to lose for that to change.