Denis Villeneuve Directing Next James Bond Film, Can He Save The Franchise?

The James Bond franchise has found its next director. And it's a huge, huge win for fans.

Denis Villeneuve is set to take over the reins for the new iteration of the series, the first under the exclusive creative control of Amazon MGM Studios. Villeneuve has directed some of Hollywood's most successful, interesting, and well-made movies of the past decade. Most notably "Sicario," a film about efforts to control the drug trade across the US-Mexico border, "Dune" and "Dune: Part 2," starring Timothee Chalamet, and "Arrival" with Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner.

That's an impressive resume, and it's exactly what the Bond series needed to get itself back on track.

It's also a sign that Amazon might have taken criticism from former Bond franchise head Barbara Broccoli to heart.

Denis Villeneuve Already Demonstrates He Understands James Bond Franchise

Broccoli, late in 2024, told friends after meeting with executives at Amazon Studios that she had little faith in their ability to lead the franchise moving forward. "These people are f–king idiots," she reportedly said. Shockingly, just a few months later, the Broccoli family announced they'd sold their rights to the Bond character to…Amazon.

But the hiring of Villeneuve shows that they might have taken that criticism seriously. In a statement, Villeneuve said that he and producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman want to "honor the tradition" of the Bond character and series.

"Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since ‘Dr. No’ with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory," Villeneuve said. "I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust."

Pascal and Heyman are serious producers with a lengthy track records of success, including the "Spider-Man" series and "Harry Potter" franchise. They're also not likely to allow Bond to be pulled in the wrong direction, politically or otherwise. Villeneuve saying he views Bond as "sacred" and wants to honor the "tradition" also shows he understands the importance of maintaining what made the series one of the most successful in Hollywood history.

One of the best films in the franchise is "Skyfall," also directed by a very qualified, talented filmmaker: Sam Mendes. The script and casting for Villeneuve's film are obviously both extremely important, but with this level of talent behind it, there's reason for hope and optimism for fans of the Bond character and franchise.