Dems: Who Needs Voter ID? (Also, Don't Question All The 'New Voters' Coming Into The U.S.) | Tomi Lahren

Airports, bars, ticket will call, liquor stores and R-rated movies.

Those are just a few of the places you’d be asked to show an ID in California, but as for voting, nah, that’s oppressive!

And to be sure that the oppression of proving you are who you say you are isn’t enforced, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law PREVENTING local governments from requiring voters to present ID at the polls.

So this move was made for a number of reasons, I’d argue in an effort to undermine election integrity and invite voter fraud, but specifically, it was done to prevent the only conservative bastion left in California, Huntington Beach, from passing any voter ID measures.

In fact, even though residents of Huntington Beach wanted voter ID, California’s AG and Secretary of State sued to invalidate it.

So what the hell is the rationale behind it? Or at least, what is the excuse they’re willing to admit to anyway?

Well, the Democrat state Senator who authored it, David Min, says voter ID requirements disproportionately affect low-income, elderly and minority voters. He also told the LA Times that voter ID measures are based on "fringe conspiracy theories."

Yep, they are still goin with that crock of crap lie because these snakes really think it’s believable to claim poor people, people of color, and old people don’t have identification and would be hard-pressed to acquire it.

Really? Really?

I’d have more respect for Democrats if they’d just come out and say they support voter fraud.

How else do you explain it?

Democrats in Congress wouldn’t vote for a spending bill if it included provisions to prevent non-citizen voting.

The friggin' DOJ is suing Alabama for "allegedly" purging non-citizens from voter rolls.

And then there’s that thing about Joe and Kamala letting 10 million plus illegal aliens into our country with the expressed plan to give them a pathway to citizenship, AKA voting rights.

BUT if you so much as point out this series of events, you’re a conspiracy theorist?

I think their motives are pretty clear here, and I guess you just have to ask yourself why?

Why would Democrats want to undermine election integrity? Why would they want to import millions of loyal voters from around the world? Why?

Could it be because they know they can’t win future elections based on their policies, the American people are too smart for it.

So they’d rather take a path of least resistance.

If that’s not true they’re gonna have to give better reasoning behind it than "voter ID is racist" because no honest person is buying that!

And those are my Final Thoughts.