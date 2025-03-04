Dems Will Be Outraged About Trump's Speech But, With No Good Ideas, Outrage Is All They've Got | Tomi Lahren

So Democrats have a serious image problem. Americans see their women as whiny and bitter and their men as weak and beta. They also have a category for they/them, and so it’s really no wonder the Democrat Party is sinking, flailing, and floundering.

On the other hand, tonight President Trump will address a room filled with some who have tried to jail him, many who have slandered him, and many more who never thought in a million years he’d make the greatest political comeback of all time.

Joke is on all of them.

President Trump is America and America is President Trump. It’s been a little over a month and he has not only secured hundreds of billions in investments in our country, but also secured our borders- something they said couldn’t be done.

He’s brought our country back from the brink and returned our stature on the world stage into one that’s not only awake, but in charge.

He’s also brought out the true colors on the Left. They are the party of war, the party of the patriarchy, the party of bureaucracy, big government and the status quo.

For them to squeal so loudly about DOGE cuts is for them to basically admit they love big bloated government, and they don’t want to reform it. They think the way it’s been for the last 25 years is good enough.

That doesn’t resonate with real America, at all.

But they’re really hoping that "moderate" freshman Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan will somehow resonate tonight.

Sure, she won a swing district that Trump also won, and she’s urged her party to not rely so heavily on identity politics, so by their standards, she’s a moderate.

And for the sake of our two-party system, which I really do believe in, I hope she resists the urge to lie about and obsess over Trump and Elon Musk in her response tonight. I hope she has even one idea or plan to advance American interests outside of fighting for big government, endless wars, illegal aliens, and dudes in girls sports.

But I’m not gonna hold my breath.