Dems Will Be Outraged About Trump's Speech But, With No Good Ideas, Outrage Is All They've Got | Tomi Lahren

Published|Updated

So Democrats have a serious image problem. Americans see their women as whiny and bitter and their men as weak and beta. They also have a category for they/them, and so it’s really no wonder the Democrat Party is sinking, flailing, and floundering. 

On the other hand, tonight President Trump will address a room filled with some who have tried to jail him, many who have slandered him, and many more who never thought in a million years he’d make the greatest political comeback of all time. 

Joke is on all of them. 

President Donald Trump. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

President Trump is America and America is President Trump. It’s been a little over a month and he has not only secured hundreds of billions in investments in our country, but also secured our borders- something they said couldn’t be done. 

He’s brought our country back from the brink and returned our stature on the world stage into one that’s not only awake, but in charge. 

He’s also brought out the true colors on the Left. They are the party of war, the party of the patriarchy, the party of bureaucracy, big government and the status quo. 

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) made an absurd argument to counter Riley Gaines' position on trans-identifying biological men competing in women's sports.

Democrats such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) are so anti-Trump that they have promised to not even attend Trump's speech Tuesday night. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

For them to squeal so loudly about DOGE cuts is for them to basically admit they love big bloated government, and they don’t want to reform it. They think the way it’s been for the last 25 years is good enough.

That doesn’t resonate with real America, at all. 

<strong>Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan will offer the Democrat response to Trump's speech on Tuesday.</strong>

But they’re really hoping that "moderate" freshman Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan will somehow resonate tonight.

Sure, she won a swing district that Trump also won, and she’s urged her party to not rely so heavily on identity politics, so by their standards, she’s a moderate. 

And for the sake of our two-party system, which I really do believe in, I hope she resists the urge to lie about and obsess over Trump and Elon Musk in her response tonight. I hope she has even one idea or plan to advance American interests outside of fighting for big government, endless wars, illegal aliens, and dudes in girls sports.

But I’m not gonna hold my breath. 

Tags
Written by

Tomi Lahren serves as the host of the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Lahren is also a FOX News Media contributor and the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX News Media, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.