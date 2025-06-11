They (Dems And Leftists, Of Course) Don’t Care About You | Tomi Lahren

And if you are collateral damage in the fight for one of their causes, oh well.

PublishedUpdated

The Left will try to downsize and downplay the consequences of their policies in a twisted attempt to gaslight you into thinking it’s not so bad. 

The examples of this are literally countless, but let me name some of the most egregious. 

Let’s start back in the original summer of love 2020 when major American cities were burned to the ground and pillaged for "George Floyd." That’s when that "mostly peaceful" BS started, right? 

But the narrative was that, yeah, businesses, buildings, courthouses and the like were destroyed, but it was for the greater good, of course, for George Floyd, so screw the little guys and gals who lost their livelihoods in that. Or the poor people who were killed trying to protect businesses. 

David Dorn.

People like David Dorn, the 77-year-old retired police captain who was fatally shot after interrupting the looting of a pawn shop in St Louis. They were looting the pawn shop for Black Lives Matter, but David Dorn’s life apparently didn’t. 

See, for Democrats and Leftists, a few people can die if it advances, ya know, the larger purpose. 

Same thing for the innocent Americans murdered and/or raped by illegal aliens.

KAMALA HARRIS ON ILLEGAL MIGRANT CRIME

So funny, right? Kate Steinle, Molly Tibbetts, Laken Riley, Rachel Morrin, Jocelyn Nungaray. All negligible in the Democrat "bigger picture."

But it’s also the same argument Democrats use to bypass the discussion of men hijacking women’s sports and spaces. 

Not a big deal that some entire teams of girls have to lose to boys or entire locker rooms of girls have to look at male junk in their spaces. See for Democrats, those girls are, once again, not significant.

AOC ON TRANS SPORTS

They prioritize the - by their own calculations - insignificant percentage of the population that is gender-confused than ALLLLL the women and girls impacted by it.

Which, of course, brings us to this week and the LA Riots wherein Democrats not only tell us the riots are peaceful, but downplay the violence and destruction and pure anarchy like this.

MAXINE CLAIMS NO VIOLENCE

These people are shameful, but they aren’t ashamed at all of their lies, their deceit, their smug gaslighting. 

But make no mistake, they truly believe everyday people - you and I - are collateral damage and don’t worry, it’s fine. 

They do not care about you. You are but a speck of dust on their ass.

And don’t forget that, either. 

Those are my Final Thoughts.

Tags
Written by

Tomi Lahren serves as the host of the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Lahren is also a FOX News Media contributor and the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX News Media, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.