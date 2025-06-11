They (Dems And Leftists, Of Course) Don’t Care About You | Tomi Lahren

And if you are collateral damage in the fight for one of their causes, oh well.

The Left will try to downsize and downplay the consequences of their policies in a twisted attempt to gaslight you into thinking it’s not so bad.

The examples of this are literally countless, but let me name some of the most egregious.

Let’s start back in the original summer of love 2020 when major American cities were burned to the ground and pillaged for "George Floyd." That’s when that "mostly peaceful" BS started, right?

But the narrative was that, yeah, businesses, buildings, courthouses and the like were destroyed, but it was for the greater good, of course, for George Floyd, so screw the little guys and gals who lost their livelihoods in that. Or the poor people who were killed trying to protect businesses.

People like David Dorn, the 77-year-old retired police captain who was fatally shot after interrupting the looting of a pawn shop in St Louis. They were looting the pawn shop for Black Lives Matter, but David Dorn’s life apparently didn’t.

See, for Democrats and Leftists, a few people can die if it advances, ya know, the larger purpose.

Same thing for the innocent Americans murdered and/or raped by illegal aliens.

So funny, right? Kate Steinle, Molly Tibbetts, Laken Riley, Rachel Morrin, Jocelyn Nungaray. All negligible in the Democrat "bigger picture."

But it’s also the same argument Democrats use to bypass the discussion of men hijacking women’s sports and spaces.

Not a big deal that some entire teams of girls have to lose to boys or entire locker rooms of girls have to look at male junk in their spaces. See for Democrats, those girls are, once again, not significant.

They prioritize the - by their own calculations - insignificant percentage of the population that is gender-confused than ALLLLL the women and girls impacted by it.

Which, of course, brings us to this week and the LA Riots wherein Democrats not only tell us the riots are peaceful, but downplay the violence and destruction and pure anarchy like this.

These people are shameful, but they aren’t ashamed at all of their lies, their deceit, their smug gaslighting.

But make no mistake, they truly believe everyday people - you and I - are collateral damage and don’t worry, it’s fine.

They do not care about you. You are but a speck of dust on their ass.

And don’t forget that, either.

Those are my Final Thoughts.