Dems In Complete Disarray: Dying On Idiotic Hills That Are 100 Percent Losing Battles | Babcock McGraw

Who doesn't love the idea of eliminating government waste and saving taxpayers' money?

Answer: Democrats, apparently.

Who doesn't love the idea of protecting girls and women in sports, and in their own spaces?

Answer: Democrats, apparently.

It's like Democrats with PTSD (President-Trump-Stress-Disorder) have some kind of death wish. Because they sure do seem to be purposely sabotaging their political futures with their bewildering obstinance.

The Dems are voluntarily dying on idiotic hills that are 100 percent losing battles.

After getting shellacked in the 2024 national election, you'd think Dems would be in retreat mode, getting back to the drawing board and abandoning some of the insane policies and ideologies that led to their butt-kicking in the first place.

But, alas, no. Dems seem to be tripling down on the madness, and rejecting common-sense ideas that most Americans, regardless of political affiliation, can easily get behind.

Dems' Idiotic Hill To Die On No. 1: DOGE

Take DOGE, President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, headed up by Elon Musk.

DOGE is finding billions of dollars of waste and fraud and corruption in government agencies, from A to Z. DOGE is working to cut budgets, cut excess, cut waste, cut bloated staffs, all in an effort to slash the federal deficit, lower taxes for American taxpayers and possibly even offer them refunds.

I love that. I think a lot of Americans love that. Why wouldn't we?

But Democrats like Chuck Schumer and Elizabeth Warren and Adam Schiff and AOC and the increasingly nutty and outspoken Jasmine Crockett are fighting it. Why?

Do they have something to hide? Have they been enriched personally because of this waste? Or do they simply hate ANYTHING that Trump does, even if it is good for the country and good for the American people?

Schiff is on X, using typical Democrat scare tactics, saying that Musk is going to use personal bank and tax data to snoop on Americans.

Schumer says that DOGE is using a meat axe to cut things that are "efficient and effective." (I'm laughing out loud just writing that!!) Um, who wants to tell him? Most Americans would agree that very little in government is "efficient and effective."

Then there's Jasmine Crockett, a Congresswoman out of Texas, who would begrudge Americans any kind of refund that could come out of DOGE savings. Trump has floated the idea that perhaps a payment of as much as $5,000 could be made to each American taxpayer with DOGE savings.

Crockett, who is in favor of reparations for black Americans and talked less than a year ago about how black Americans should be exempt from taxes as a form of reparations, says that "we are not in the business of giving out money, and honestly, I don't know what $5,000 will do for you."

Well, I certainly could use $5,000, especially if it won't be adding to the national debt. And especially if it is essentially a refund of our own money, money that would have been otherwise wasted or mismanaged or ill-used.

I bet you could use that $5,000, too.

Americans voted for radical change in Washington, radical change to the way the bureaucracy works, or better said, fails to work.

Americans want the wrecking ball. They want more efficiency and common sense in Washington.

Dems who oppose that: Meet hill.

Dems' Idiotic Hill To Die On No. 2: Trans Athletes

The video of President Donald Trump giving a verbal beatdown to Maine Democrat governor Janet Mills has flooded social media.

Trump had all the governors at the White House on Friday for a luncheon and was talking about his executive order to get men and boys out of women's and girls' sports.

Unfortunately, the state of Maine doesn't seem to believe the order applies there. Within the last week, a biological male competing in high school girls track won a Maine indoor track state championship in pole vaulting.

The story has been covered extensively by OutKick, led by writer Dan Zaksheske.

READ: Trans-Identifying Male Athlete Wins Maine State Title In Girls' Pole-Vaulting

Trump told Mills at the luncheon that Maine better comply with his executive order or her state would lose federal funding. Mills told Trump, "See you in court."

Big mistake. Huge.

Within hours, the Trump administration was launching an investigation into Maine violations of Title IX, and announced that $250 million of federal funding for Maine is now at risk.

Really, Janet? This is the hill you want to die on?

You're willing to risk hundreds of millions of dollars to protect and enable a small percentage of people, while also putting millions of your female citizens in unfair positions, and at unnecessary risk?

Poll after poll shows that the vast majority of Americans (even in Maine) are against biological boys and men competing in sports against girls and women. This is a big, fat loser, and a big reason Trump was elected in November.

Yet, the Dems are still stuck on it.

Dems, meet hill. Again.

It's astonishing that Democrats seem to have learned nothing from the 2024 election, and instead are digging in their heels on these big-time losing battles.

But hey, if that keeps them out of power for even longer, I'm here for it…with popcorn!

Let me know what you think about the stubborn Dems…are they crazy and digging themselves a deeper hole, or will they eventually wear people down somehow?

Shoot me an e-mail: patricia.babcockmcgraw@outkick.com