Democrats’ TDS Overrides Their Own Safety | Tomi Lahren

Dems were anti-police long before President Trump, but their Trump Derangement Syndrome has no doubt kicked it up a ton of notches.

Democrats despise law and order, and it’s plain as day.

They’ve come up with a myriad of BS cover stories to disguise that fact, but they are all bologna wrapped in crap.

Let’s go through some of them, shall we?

They want to "reimagine" policing. They want to replace police officers with social workers. They see looting as "justice" for George Floyd.

They want to close the prisons, end bail and leave good and decent folks to fend for themselves. That’s really what all that BS means.

But another favorite narrative they have is that we can’t arrest our way out of a crime crisis.

That was DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb by the way, if you’re wondering how and why DC got to this point.

But he is, of course, dead wrong.

You can, in fact, arrest your way out of a crime crisis.

Locking bad people up, sending in more law-enforcement, and prosecuting crimes to the fullest extent actually is what solves crime.

If these bleeding heart liberals wanna talk about other factors, let’s go down that path. Fatherless homes are the biggest contributing social factor to our crime crisis, but they are quite clearly not interested in solving that either.

So I guess arresting our way out of the problem, it is!

Why is it Democrats always have the MOST compassion for the perp instead of the victim?

I’m sure y’all have noticed that, right?

They coddle the felons, the illegals, the degenerates, the thugs and leave the rest of us to fend for ourselves. They also, conveniently, don’t want us to arm ourselves.

Isn’t that something?

But the thing is, President Trump and his team aren’t gonna allow it.

He sees a fixable problem that the idiots in charge are either ignoring/botching or both, and he fixes it.

I’ve never been anywhere in my life where I looked around and thought, I wish there was less security and fewer police officers here.

Yet, that’s exactly what these broken-brain Democrats want in DC and every other American city, LESS security. Truly, their brains are fried.

Democrats call President Trump an "authoritarian" but really, he’s a humanitarian and THEY are barbarians who want chaos.

Dems were anti-police long before President Trump, but their Trump Derangement Syndrome has no doubt kicked it up to such a degree they are even willing to put themselves in peril in their own cities just to be anti-Trump.

What a stupid way to live.

And those are my Final Thoughts.