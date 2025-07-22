Democrats Are Ready To Leave Party Thanks To Zohran Mamdani: Tomi Lahren Is Fearless

Socialism is here to take over the Democratic Party

The Democratic Party is in free fall, with scandal after scandal, and failure after failure taking over the party. After one of the biggest scandals in modern political history with the cover-up of former President Joe Biden's declining mental abilities.

California has become a national laughingstock, with San Francisco losing businesses amid rampant crime and lawlessness, quality of life in Los Angeles continuing to decline, and, of course, the complete destruction of several cities with incompetence-enhanced fires.

Then there's New York.

The lesson New York has apparently learned from the massive rebuke the Democratic Party received in 2024 is that we need more far-left politics. Especially when that far left politics is represented by someone who shared support for Hamas and rushed to condemn Israel after terrorists murdered over 1,000 people on October 7th. Zohran Mamdani is, beyond his failed rap career and communist views, a maliciously incompetent charlatan.

And even some Democrats have had enough of what their party has become, as the latest episode of Tomi Lahren is Fearless revealed.

Some Democrats Waking Up To Reality

Lahren was joined by West Coast-based lawyer Ethan Bearman, who's a member of the Democratic Party. And while Bearman continues to make excuses for many of his party's failures in California, even he seems to have had it with what Mamdani represents.

Lahren said she thought Mamdani would push him "to the conservative side" because of his open hatred for Israel and support for Hamas.

"I am not going to go Hunter Biden, so I won't be dropping F-bombs, it is beyond deeply concerning to me," Bearman said. "It's not just that he won't condemn ‘globalize the intifada,’ it appears to me, his track record is very clear, that he has no interest in Jewish people. Unless they're prop photos."

He continued, saying "it's sick" that the Democrats are pushing socialism and communism through Mamdani and Minneapolis mayoral candidate Omar Fateh. And correctly identifying that socialism and communism has failed everywhere on earth. Democrats don't seem to care.

Bearman said it's "beyond abhorrent" to see Democrats embracing the failed far left, that they're embracing dangerous "anti-American" views and allowing people who have supported terrorist groups like Mamdani to become more influential.

Oh, and it's gone far enough that he said he's a "Nanometer away from leaving the Democratic Party over this." And that it's becoming increasingly hard to even justify that nanometer.

This is what the modern Democratic Party has become. A far-left progressive ideological movement that scapegoats Jewish people, embraces socialism, and hates the United States. They don't deserve a nanometer from him, or a nanometer from anyone.