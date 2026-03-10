Gavin Newsom And Democrats Hit Remarkable New Low In Brutal NBC News Poll

It's almost impossible to be more unpopular than the Democratic Party. Literally.

A new poll from NBC News surveyed registered voters about their feelings on a number of major issues, countries, figures, parties, and politicians. And while there's plenty of fascinating results, arguably the most incredible is just how much Americans do not like Gavin Newsom and the rest of his party.

The least popular entity in the poll? The country of Iran. Not surprising, as until recently, Iran, the Islamic Regime and Ayatollah Khamenei were the most prolific state sponsors of terrorist organizations like Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis. Just eight percent of respondents had positive feelings towards Iran. Seemingly all of them working in major left-wing media outlets.

The second-lowest favorability rating? AI, the technology that's taking over industries, automating business processes, workflows and creating slop images and videos used to mislead people on social media.

But of everything they surveyed, of all the organizations they checked, including ICE, the third-lowest favorability rating belonged to Gavin Newsom. Incredible.

Democrats, Newsom, Some Of The Least Liked Things In America

Just 27% of poll respondents had a very or somewhat favorable rating for Gavin Newsom, a staggeringly low number for someone who's made trolling President Trump and failing at his job his only priorities. He came in just one percentage point ahead of AI, at 26%. But his party didn't fare much better.

Democrats scored just a 30% total favorability rating, while 52% of respondents had "very negative" or "somewhat negative" views of that party. And despite months of news stories, messaging, protests, and outrage from the political left, ICE is more popular than Democrats. Significantly more popular.

Per the survey, 38% of people had a positive view of ICE, compared to just 30% for Democrats as a whole and 27% for Gavin Newsom, and the net favorability rating at -18 was again, substantially better than the Democrats' -22 rating. Even Kamala Harris had a lower favorability rating, despite doing nothing of any significance over the last 16 months.

Here's how the results look visually:

After Pope Leo, Donald Trump had the highest positive rating. Again, this is after months of concerted efforts by Democrats and their media partners at CNN, MS NOW, The New York Times and elsewhere, to demonize Trump, ICE, and the right. Yet there are substantially more registered voters with positive views of right-wing figures than those on the left.

It's a clear repudiation of the media's role in shaping perception; yes, ICE is likely less popular now than it was before the shootings in Minnesota. But voters still see Democrats as less likely to fix the country's problems. And the best news for America's future? That even fewer of them view Gavin Newsom favorably.

Newsom's tenure in California is and has been an unmitigated disaster. One of the most dangerously incompetent and maliciously ineffectual politicians in state history, someone who's taken what should be the best state in the country and dismantled it, piece by piece. Giving him more power would be a monumental failure that could jeopardize America's standing in the world. Thankfully, these results seem to show that's nowhere close to happening. Some good news after all.