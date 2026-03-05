Democrats Continue Protecting Illegals Despite Countless Crimes Against Americans | Tomi Lahren

Riddle me this: why on God’s green earth do we have illegal aliens who have committed MULTIPLE crimes still in this country?

Illegal aliens in this country shouldn’t be a thing, frankly. As you know, my official position is that they all gotta go.

But there is just no justification or excuse for illegal aliens who have committed an umpteenth number of crimes still being in this country. 

That should not be a thing, and the fact that it’s not only a thing but a COMMON THING should just make your blood boil. It does mine.

Now there are countless examples of this, because in the over 1,000 sanctuary jurisdictions in this country, this is actually their MO.

But let me highlight a recent and rather magnificent example to illustrate exactly what I’m talking about.

Rep. Schmitt Calls Out Spanberger

This is not satire, my friends. Abigail SCAM-BERGER released a statement saying she STILL will not honor an ICE detainer against the illegal alien with 30 prior arrests who murdered 41-year-old Stephanie Minter in Fairfax last week.

So instead, her office demands ICE get a signed judicial warrant before they turn him over to the feds. 

But here’s another catch: ICE can only get a judicial warrant if an illegal alien is being investigated for or commits a federal crime!

SCAM-BERGER'S — like many, if not most, if not all, of her Democrat colleagues — official position is that illegal aliens should be allowed to commit INFINITY crimes in this country and against Americans and STILL be protected and allowed to stay here.

What in the absolute holy hell kind of bullsh*t is that?

If that seems like just an absolutely mind-blowing political hill to die on, just remember this, Democrats want them ALL to stay. 

The rapists, the murderers, the fraudsters, the "Maryland gang daddys." All of them.

And if you’re perplexed as to why THAT may be…

Kristi Noem_TLIF

 

And with that, those are my final thoughts.

Tomi Lahren serves as the host of the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Lahren is also a FOX News Media contributor and the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX News Media, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.