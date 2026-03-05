Democrats Continue Protecting Illegals Despite Countless Crimes Against Americans | Tomi Lahren

The rapists, the murderers, the fraudsters, the "Maryland gang daddys." All of them.

Riddle me this: why on God’s green earth do we have illegal aliens who have committed MULTIPLE crimes still in this country?

Illegal aliens in this country shouldn’t be a thing, frankly. As you know, my official position is that they all gotta go.

But there is just no justification or excuse for illegal aliens who have committed an umpteenth number of crimes still being in this country.

That should not be a thing, and the fact that it’s not only a thing but a COMMON THING should just make your blood boil. It does mine.

Now there are countless examples of this, because in the over 1,000 sanctuary jurisdictions in this country, this is actually their MO.

But let me highlight a recent and rather magnificent example to illustrate exactly what I’m talking about.

This is not satire, my friends. Abigail SCAM-BERGER released a statement saying she STILL will not honor an ICE detainer against the illegal alien with 30 prior arrests who murdered 41-year-old Stephanie Minter in Fairfax last week.

So instead, her office demands ICE get a signed judicial warrant before they turn him over to the feds.

But here’s another catch: ICE can only get a judicial warrant if an illegal alien is being investigated for or commits a federal crime!

SCAM-BERGER'S — like many, if not most, if not all, of her Democrat colleagues — official position is that illegal aliens should be allowed to commit INFINITY crimes in this country and against Americans and STILL be protected and allowed to stay here.

What in the absolute holy hell kind of bullsh*t is that?

If that seems like just an absolutely mind-blowing political hill to die on, just remember this, Democrats want them ALL to stay.

The rapists, the murderers, the fraudsters, the "Maryland gang daddys." All of them.

And if you’re perplexed as to why THAT may be…

And with that, those are my final thoughts.