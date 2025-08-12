Democrats' Blocking of Trump Crime Help in D.C. Proves TDS Is Terminal | Tomi Lahren

Democrats suffer from such severe and debilitating Trump Derangement Syndrome, they will argue – and FIERCELY at that – to keep Washington D.C. in lawless squalor just to oppose Trump.

I have to say, I was hopeful at first that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser had seen the light. Though she still downplayed the peril in her city, she was at least willing to accept some help from the federal government and President Trump.

But that was Sunday, before she no doubt got the memo from the powers that be at the DNC and the Trump Derangement Committee that she had to change course and put her constituents at risk by fighting the help, all just to showboat against Trump.

Ah, yes, if residents and visitors of D.C. are protected from being accosted, mugged, carjacked or killed, then DEMOCRACY is at stake!

Or worse, if you are scared, get over it!

How empathetic!

And though D.C. has a higher murder rate than literal third-world hellhole countries, our president shouldn’t do anything about it, because at least it’s not as bad as 2023.

What they’re really saying is, even a shocking and staggering number of homicides or other violent crimes are negligible, because a couple of years ago, it was even worse.

They use this same stupid-ass argument for everything. Let the illegals rape and murder, US citizens commit more crimes – just look at the graph!

The protests that result in mass burning and looting are mostly peaceful!

Men don’t have an advantage in women’s sports! They’re just "lucky," and it’s a coincidence that, despite the eyeliner and ponytails, they are also 50 pounds heavier with more muscle and bone density!

Joe Biden wasn’t a walking vegetable, cheap fake deep fake! Behind closed doors, he’s doing a triathlon!

And most recently, the girl that was curb-stomped by a mob of black people in Cincinnati had it coming!

I mean, for the love of God, give it up already.

These people will play Russian Roulette with YOUR life as often as they need to if it means going against Trump. You are collateral damage in their game of TDS.

They think you are stupid.

But there’s one thing that’s foiling their little narrative on a national scale, and that’s social media.

Whether you love or hate him, Elon Musk freeing Twitter and allowing for the free flow of information on X has changed the game.

Democrats are used to controlling mainstream media AND social media, and when they can control and manipulate the narrative, they can more easily control and manipulate the public.

But too bad for them; they don’t have that power anymore.

We the People have the power now, and we aren’t gonna be hoodwinked or bamboozled by their BS any longer!

Those are my Final Thoughts.