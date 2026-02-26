Democrat Spokesperson Thinks Hockey Team Visiting Trump Is Same As Kaepernick Kneeling

The ‘keep politics out of sports’ crowd sure had wildly different responses here."

A spokesperson for the Democratic Party can't understand why Americans would have a different response to the USA hockey team visiting the White House and Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem.

"The ‘keep politics out of sports’ crowd sure had wildly different responses here," Josh Sorbe posted on X. "Pretty obvious why."

Sorbe is the press secretary for Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee. His X bio also states that he is a strong supporter of Tim Walz.

That said, he's correct. The contrast is pretty obvious.

Championship teams have long visited the White House to celebrate their wins. In this case, the team that attended won gold for Team USA at the Olympics.

Put simply, visiting the White House to celebrate a win in sports is not a political statement. However, rejecting a visit to the White House for political reasons is.

Perhaps Sorbes isn't much of a sports fan. Otherwise, he'd likely know the history of these visits.

By contrast, Kaepernick’s decision to kneel during the national anthem was intended as a form of political protest against U.S. law enforcement. His protest also occurred on the football field, thus the call to "keep politics out of sports."

Regardless of your political views, Kaepernick's message was inherently divisive and had nothing to do with the game of football. The hockey team was simply soaking up the privileges of winning in the United States.

In fact, Sorbes's post was so illogical that we would tell him to "stick to politics." However, considering for whom he works, we suspect he isn't very good at that either.