Democratic Council Member Allegedly Bites Police Officer Like An Animal, Blames Racism

Susan Zhuang is a Democratic council member in New York City. She was recently arrested for allegedly biting a deputy police chief during a protest against a proposed homeless shelter in her Brooklyn district.

Zhuang was charged with a felony count of assault in the second degree, plus misdemeanor charges of assault, unlawful assembly, obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest.

Yet, according to Zhuang, the officer whose arm she chomped on was not the victim. She is.

Zhuang, who is Asian, blames police "brutality" and "Asian hate" for the incident.

"The excessive force by the NYPD was not necessary. I was very disappointed. There's no room for brutality or mistreatment of citizens by any officer. Police brutality is wrong. The misuse of enforcement is wrong. The act of physical violence against innocent citizens is wrong," Zhuang said last week.

"Many members of the Asian community have been subject to excessive enforcement and mistreatment by our NYPD. Asian hate in any form must end," she continued.



Zhuang claims she was simply trying to help an elderly woman stuck in a barricade at the time of the arrest.

"I tried to help her and I was approached from behind. Two police officers handcuffed me, each hand, and one police officer [was] pulling my hair, and another officer grabbed my neck," she claimed.

Currently, there is no evidence to corroborate Zhuang's telling of the event. We do, however, have photos of the officer who she allegedly bit like a wild hyena.

Take a look:

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell released the following statement regarding Zhuang at a press conference last week:

"Councilwoman Zhuang has been a great partner to the New York City Police Department for a long time. But actions today, of assaulting one of our police officers, a deputy chief, by biting him viciously in the arm, I can’t explain it right now."

