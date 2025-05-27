Democrat 'Saving Democracy' Party Was Purposefully And Hypocritically Subverting Democracy

The entire Democrat Party made its public messaging since 2016, laundered through its media partners at CNN and legacy media outlets, about "saving democracy."

The only way to "save democracy," their hyperbolic hyperventilating public comments went, was to elect Democrats. Donald Trump and the Republican Party were the country's enemies, so much so that then-President Joe Biden gave a now-infamous address to the country with dark red backing, warning of the threat to democracy posed by Trump and the Republican Party.

Turns out, as usual, the Democrats were being hypocritical to a degree that seems almost incomprehensible. If it weren't part of a consistent pattern for the political left.

The new book, "Original Sin" by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, has been widely criticized for being a "now the truth can be told" justification of the media's disinterest in covering Biden's mental decline when it actually mattered. And those criticisms are entirely justified.

But motivations aside, the book contains several significant new details about just how bad things got under a mentally declining Biden. And they show just how far the Democrats were willing to go in their subversion of the democratic process.

Democrat Party Spit On Democracy To Cement Hypocrisy

On the media tour promoting the book, co-author Alex Thompson detailed how the Biden White House operated, since the president was not mentally capable of completing his duties. And it turns out that beyond waiting for Biden to have a good day, when he was a bit more functional, or having important meetings or discussions during his wake windows, they just had an unelected group of people making decisions.

Per Thompson, a "Small group of people" were controlling the White House, effectively a "politburo."

So the party of Saving Democracy™ lied about the fact that its president was cognitively impaired and unable to do basic job functions. It lied about the fact that an unelected "politburo" of unknown bureaucrats were running the country and the White House. Then, as if that cover-up wasn't bad enough, it acted as if its opposition was a unique threat to the very concept of democracy. All while spitting on democracy with a virtually senile president.

It quite literally does not get more hypocritical than that.

Oh, and the Dems plan was to make it even worse in a second term.

Thompson also said the plan for Biden's handlers was to have him pop out occasionally, like the groundhog on Groundhog Day, to show "proof of life," while a team of nameless, faceless aides actually ran the country.

So the plan was to double down on four years of lying and hypocrisy by being even more insidious in its subversion of democracy. Voters would think they were voting for Joe Biden, when they were in fact voting for a bunch of aides that nobody's heard of to lie to the country and make world-changing policy decisions. Again, it does not get worse than this.

This is the same party that's had a collective, months-long meltdown over Elon Musk helping making some cuts to government spending by hunting down wasteful programs that have little-to-no benefits to the American taxpayer. This has launched a wave of Tesla owners putting up anti-Elon bumper stickers. Strangely though, none of those same people have a problem with the fact that their party has been lying to them about Biden's abilities for years. And had such little respect for their supporters' intelligence or beliefs that they were planning on doing it again. But in an even more blatant and dishonest way.

In a sane world, this would be an earth-shaking scandal that set the Democrat Party back decades. Instead, the Dems can use their allies at The New York Times, CNN, ABC, CBS and so on to carry water for them. To focus on Trump as an existential threat, while ignoring the very real threat that the Democrats posed, and continue to pose. They always get away with it, because it's (D)ifferent when they do it.