Democrat Policies Are So Insane, Voters Don't Actually Believe They're Real

The 2024 Presidential Election is just a few days away, and once again, it's widely expected that the race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will come down to the wire. But the race might not be this close if voters actually were aware of what the Democrat Party actually believes. Seriously.

A lengthy new report from Park Macdougald at Tablet detailed one of the biggest challenges facing Republican strategists and the party at large this electoral season. The Democrat Party platform is so insane these days that voters don't believe it's real.

Macdougald detailed that a GOP staffer source revealed to him how difficult it is to communicate the reality of the extremism inherent in the party.

"The same GOP staffer, who is currently working on a competitive congressional race, told me that one problem his campaign regularly faces is that aspects of Democratic governance are simply too insane for voters to find credible, even when they are documented as official U.S. government policy," Macdougald writes. "'When you outline the Democratic agenda, you have to water it down, because in both polling and focus groups, people just don’t believe it,' he said. ‘They are critical of things like boys in girls’ sports, but they tune out stuff about schools not informing parents about transitioning their children. They just don’t believe it’s true. It can’t be.’"

Democrats Are So Far Gone, No One Can Believe It

It makes sense. Democrats for decades have relied on the media to seamlessly redefine language to fit whatever their political priorities are at a given moment. Mutilating children with life-altering surgeries sounds horrific, so it becomes "gender-affirming care."

Science and biology dictate that there are massive physical advantages for males over females, so men in women's sports becomes about "transgender rights" instead of competitive fairness. Illegal immigration is "undocumented," and on and on.

When the right attempts to educate voters on what these policies and ideas mean in practice, voters can't believe or accept it. So they continue supporting a party that has long since abandoned them.

Kamala Harris might be one of the best examples; she ran in 2019 as among the furthest left, most progressive candidates for president in U.S. history. She had and has no accomplishments to point to, then abandoned her principles in an attempt to make the 2024 election more competitive. With the media's help, she was re-branded to being the candidate of "joy" and moderation. It's a lie, yet it's become ingrained in the minds of millions of voters.

It's an uphill battle, but Republicans have to keep fighting it.