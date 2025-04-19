David Hogg Says Democracy Put Us Through The 'Climate Crisis'

The Democrat Party is on an impressive losing streak. The Dems comprehensively lost the 2024 presidential election, they're obsessively focused on being on the 20 side of the 80-20 transgender athletes issue, and then they elected David Hogg as the Democratic National Committee's Vice Chair.

Hogg, not known as one of the country's brightest thinkers, is using his newfound importance as vice chair to make media appearances and demonstrate in exact detail why he was a terrific choice to lead the party. If you're a Republican.

In a CBS News appearance this week, Hogg said in an interview that his goal is to primary "ineffective" Democrats in the House of Representatives. Makes very little sense already, but he wasn't done there. Then he went after attacking democracy.

David Hogg Continues Democrats' Trend Of Putting Their Entire Foot In Their Mouths

"We go out there, as Democrats, all the time and say democracy is the most important thing. We have to defend democracy. We fail to acknowledge that this generation, democracy is what put us through school shooter drills and school shootings. It's what put us through the climate crisis and so much more."

Nailed it.

When you think of the leaders of the modern version of the Democrat Party, Bernie Sanders, AOC, Jasmine Crockett and David Hogg, it's hard to believe that their approval rating is in the toilet.

What is Hogg even suggesting here? That democracy doesn't work now? Because sometimes bad things happen? That authoritarianism is the only way to tackle the imaginary "climate crisis" and end school shootings? It's par for the course; the left is not only not sending its best, it's sending its absolute worst.

Of course, there's also never a follow-up question, asking Hogg if he condemns members of his party, like, say, Taylor Swift, for using a private jet to fly everywhere. Exacerbating the "climate crisis" he claims to care so much about.

Hogg is the epitome of the mindless repetition of the same nonsensical talking points, the willful disregard for reality and common sense. In that way, he's a perfect fit as the new voice of the Democratic National Committee. Good luck to them.