Dave Ramsey Warns Online Sports Betting Is 'Evil,' Threat To A Generation of Young Men

"FanDuel is a portal to hell. DraftKings ain’t king of anything except their pocketbook."

Legendary radio host and financial guru Dave Ramsey considers online sports betting "evil" and a threat to an entire generation of young men.

On his radio show, Ramsey lamented the number of FanDuel and DraftKings ads that appear during sporting events.

"The fastest-growing addiction that is destroying young men in their 20s is online sports gambling," Ramsey said. "FanDuel is a portal to hell. DraftKings ain’t king of anything except their pocketbook. And they are screwing an entire generation of young men."

He continued, "You don’t win. That’s why they can afford to buy ads. They’re back-to-back-to-back every time you turn on a sporting event. They’re spending billions of dollars. You know where they’re getting that? It’s out of your kid’s freaking pockets. This is evil stuff right here."

There’s a lot to unpack here.

Ramsey’s argument mirrors the advice he gives about credit card use: avoid the industry entirely. In both cases, he groups casual users and addicts into the same category.

Credit cards can indeed be problematic for individuals who lack impulse control and tend to overspend. That said, there’s nothing wrong with using a credit card responsibly and paying it off each month. By comparison, debit cards, Ramsey’s preferred option, are less secure and don’t offer purchase rewards or protections.

Of course, paying with cash remains the safest way to avoid scammers and overspending. Unfortunately, that’s not always possible in today’s increasingly digital marketplace.

Likewise, online sports betting poses little risk to casual users. According to a November study from State News, there’s a stark contrast between betting for fun and developing an addiction.

"Most people who use these apps won’t develop a gambling addiction. Most won’t even lose much money. A study of 9 million gamblers from the 2023–2024 NFL season found that 60% of bettors accounted for just 1% of sportsbook revenue," the outlet reported.

The study did note, however, that young men are the most vulnerable group when it comes to sports betting. And that is a legitimate concern. After all, young men in America are already facing a mental health crisis.

It’s also never been easier to gamble online. Today, roughly 90% of sports bets are placed on mobile phones rather than in casinos or at racetracks.

We don't dispute that there are concerns about the ramifications of legalized online betting. The consequences can be severe. It’s comparable to alcohol: harmless in moderation for most, but potentially devastating for others.

Put simply: if you fear you could fall into the latter group, you ought to take Dave Ramsey’s advice. If not, there’s nothing wrong with placing a few bets on the games. And who knows? If you follow my picks, you might even win 30% of the time.