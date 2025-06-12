Dan Le Batard Says Trump's ICE Raids 'Way to Make Country Whiter'

Last year, Dan Le Batard questioned why ESPN never supported him like it does Pat McAfee.

Perhaps we can help answer that. For one, McAfee's show is far more popular than Le Batard's ever was. Two, McAfee talks about topics that interest sports fans, like sports.

Take Wednesday, for example.

McAfee hosted his daily program live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse to preview Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Meanwhile, Le Batard accused Donald Trump of trying to eliminate black and brown people from the homeland.

"This is exactly how it is that you circumvent what feels like American democracy to make sure that the others never unite like a union," Le Batard said about ICE's efforts to deport illegals.

"You can always make them the others, and you’ll always have white people on your side. Trying to make this country whiter in a way that is overt, that is political, that is hateful, and allows you to keep the right to make all people other than you criminals based on whatever you make the laws … including just being brown, not having a license or being a criminal, because you’re ‘just like all those other dirty Mexican rapists that we had to build a wall to keep out.'"

Make the country whiter, hey?

Bad news for Tulsi Gabbard and Kash Patel, Trump's respective directors of National Intelligence and the FBI.

Few groups are more loathsome than these far-left sportscasters who consider themselves too valuable to stick to sports. Dan Le Batard is chief among them. And nearly every time he ventures away from sports, he exposes himself as ignorant or hypocritical.

Le Batard continues to portray himself as a fearless advocate of women, who has zero tolerance for violence against them. Yet he employs Howard Bryant, who was arrested for assaulting his wife in public in front of his six-year-old son.

OutKick planned to ask Le Batard about that during a scheduled interview last year, but he backed out.

In this case, pushing the "make America white again" narrative is tiresome and lazy. Even MSNBC and Slate have moved past that.

Trump wants to deport illegals because his predecessor allowed some 14 million into this country, in what might just be the most damning policy of this century.

Joe Biden endangered the American population by allowing illegal immigrants into this country without the proper vetting process. You can't run a country that way. On a fundamental level, we must know who is in this country and who isn't.

Put simply, Trump has no other choice but to implement mass deportations. And while not all illegals are violent criminals, they all broke the law by coming here the way they entered.

Of course, Le Batard isn't seeking a nuanced conversation about Trump or immigration—he rarely does. He just wants the cool kids to remember he is one of them.

There are few better ways of doing so than by calling Donald Trump a racist. Criticizing OutKick is another good way, as Le Batard is well aware.

No wonder sports fans chose McAfee over Le Batard. Credit to ESPN for listening to them.