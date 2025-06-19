Dakota Johnson: Hollywood Is A 'Mess,' Making Movies People Don't Want To Watch

Dakota Johnson comes from a Hollywood family as the daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith. She's acted in high-profile movies, low-budget ones, and even made an incredibly ill-fated attempt at a superhero movie with "Madame Web."

That film was widely regarded as one of the worst movies ever made, so if anyone should know about the problems with the modern entertainment industry, it's her. And in a new interview this week, she explained why Hollywood continues to lose audience and influence.

"I think it’s hard when creative decisions are made by committee, and it’s hard when creative decisions are made by people who don’t even really watch movies or know anything about them, and that tends to be what’s occurring a lot," Johnson said during an interview on "Hot Ones."

Instead of making original movies with new ideas, concepts and execution, the studios are instead focused on remakes: "When something does well, studios want to keep that going so they remake the same things, but humans don’t want that. They want fresh, they want to feel new things, experience new things, see new things, so I don’t know, I guess it’s all just a bit of a mess right now, isn’t it?"

Hollywood's Issues Continue Because They've Abandoned Audiences

Most decisions in the entertainment industry are now made based on algorithms that try to predict box office success based on the social media followings of the attached actors and creative talent. Or whether there's a pre-existing intellectual property involved that could bring audiences in based on a longstanding fandom.

Given the decline in box office revenues in the past few years, it hasn't worked. At all.

Of course, it's not just those issues and a lack of creativity holding Hollywood back; it's their insistence on injecting unpopular left-wing political messages into as many projects and scenes as possible.

The entertainment business is overwhelmingly dominated by far-left progressives, who then force their political beliefs onto others. Even when 80% of the country disagrees with them. Unsurprisingly, those messages are being rejected in overwhelming fashion.

Where's the creativity, originality, energy, charm and brilliance that created say, the original "Indiana Jones" trilogy? Instead what we're now force-fed is replaceable slop, made by committee, that's meant to be consumed while scrolling a phone.

For everyone who loves movies, it's a frustrating time. And there's no sign of it ending anytime soon.