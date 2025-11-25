Creator Of Woke 'Star Wars' Show 'The Acolyte' Blames 'Fascists And Racists' For Cancelation

Find yourself someone who loves you the way that the creator of far-left "Star Wars" show "The Acolyte" loves being the victim.

As a reminder, "The Acolyte" was a Disney+ streaming show based in the "Star Wars" universe, that purposefully incorporated progressive political ideology into its casting, episode plots, and storylines. The lead actress, Amandla Stenberg, and the show's creator Leslye Headland, at one point bragged about injecting their personal views and ideology into the show.

In one interview, Headland proudly stated that the show is "the gayest 'Star Wars.'"

Relatedly, an entire episode focused on animal characters discussing their preferred pronouns. Another episode and an entire plotline revolved around a group of lesbian space witches. Somehow, audiences weren't interested. Already poor ratings from week one cratered, and by week three, a "Star Wars" show with an estimated $231 million budget was already out of the top 10 in streaming service viewership.

After just one season of hemhorraging money, poor audience reviews and widespread mockery, Disney pulled the plug.

And wouldn't you know, instead of looking in the mirror, Headland is back to blame "fascists" and "racists" for her own failure.

Creator Can't Admit ‘Star Wars' Show Failed Because It Was Bad

According to third-party viewership tracker Luminate, "The Acolyte" was more than a billion minutes behind other recent Disney+ Star Wars series like "The Mandalorian" and "Ahsoka" when you line up comparable release windows and Nielsen-tracked weeks.

It was widely despised for its sophomoric writing, direction and acting. Which is why nobody watched it. Headland, in a new interview with The Wrap, takes no responsibility for that, blaming critics who she calls "fascists and racists."

"There are some of them that I respect, and there are some of them that I think are absolutely snake oil salesmen, just opportunists," she said. "Then, of course, there are the fascists and racists. So it runs a gamut. It isn’t just one thing or the other.

"So in some ways I wasn’t surprised, and then in other ways I was disappointed. I think you always do that when you create something, it’s just that "Star Wars" is on a massive level of visibility."

It is on a massive level of visibility…if the show is good. "The Acolyte" wasn't. That's why it was canceled. Not because of "fascists" or "racists." But because critics streamed the show, showed the plots, explained why and how it was so bad, and correctly savaged the production for being completely unwatchable.

That doesn't make them "fascist," it makes them normal human beings. This is the problem with the modern left, progressive Hollywood, Headland, and Disney or the studio system at large. They have no clue what people want to see and they don't understand their audience. They make content for a vanishingly small percentage of the country that wants "Star Wars" to have lesbian space witches and animals with pronouns. They can't help but incorporate their personal political views into every single thing they do, instead of trying to make entertaining and quality stories first.

And they're stunned when it's criticized or canceled. What's actually stunning? The fact that Disney greenlit this dumpster fire in the first place, and handed $230 million to someone this deeply untalented, unintelligent, and divisive.