COVID Vaccines Directly Cause Long-Lasting Side Effects, Per New Study

The discussion around COVID vaccines started with misinformation in 2021.

Misinformation as to what the vaccines could do; with the "experts" making any number of unsupported claims. Pfizer said their shot was 100% effective at preventing COVID. Rochelle Walensky, then head of the CDC, once said, per their own data, vaccinated people did not carry the virus and did not get sick. That was factually inaccurate.

It was the key to visiting family, because vaccination would prevent transmission to older relatives. Another falsehood. Anthony Fauci, CDC, FDA and so on, all made unsupported claims about vaccine efficacy. Fauci, in particular, set out distinct targets for vaccine uptake to effectively end COVID. Reach a certain threshold of adults with COVID shots, and the virus would be severely limited thanks to all the deadends.

He never acknowledged being catastrophically wrong about that.

By now these quotes and claims are near-legendary, a permanent reminder of how incompetent and egomaniacal the scientific community and their expert representatives actually are. But they only scratch the surface of the issues around COVID vaccines, and now there's more research confirming that there are many more vaccine-caused side effects than experts have acknowledged. The reign of incompetence continues.

New Yale Study Casts Light On Vaccine-Caused Side Effects

For the most part, conversations about vaccine-caused side effects have mostly centered on myocarditis, inflammation of the heart muscle, that predominantly affects young men. But there are plenty of other directly-related side effects that have generally been ignored.

A new study by researchers at Yale University highlights some of the vaccine's side effects, while delving deeper into the actual mechanism that causes them.

This post-vaccination syndrome, or PVS, has been associated with COVID vaccines.

Some of the most common chronic symptoms of PVS include exercise intolerance, excessive fatigue, brain fog, insomnia, and dizziness. They develop shortly after vaccination, within a day or two, can become more severe in the days that follow, and persist over time. More studies are needed to understand the prevalence of PVS.

"It’s clear that some individuals are experiencing significant challenges after vaccination. Our responsibility as scientists and clinicians is to listen to their experiences, rigorously investigate the underlying causes, and seek ways to help," said Harlan Krumholz, the Harold H. Hines, Jr. Professor of Medicine (Cardiology) at YSM and co-senior author of the study.

"That was surprising, to find spike protein in circulation at such a late time point," said Iwasaki. "We don’t know if the level of spike protein is causing the chronic symptoms, because there were other participants with PVS who didn’t have any measurable spike protein. But it could be one mechanism underlying this syndrome."



