COVID Spread Rapidly Through Heavily Masked DNC

In late-2024, there aren't many rational people left still wearing masks to stop COVID. Likely because most rational people realized that after years of failure, masks don't work to prevent infection or transmission of respiratory viruses.

Well, unsurprisingly, one of the events where rational people were in exceedingly short supply was the recently completed Democratic National Convention.

The DNC was filled to the brim with masked attendees; committed "In this house we believe in science" fanatics. Blissfully unaware that the evidence overwhelmingly shows that masks are ineffective, thrilled to be visually signaling their allegiance to the morally correct set of opinions that make them a good person.

Many of them got COVID anyway.

A sea of liberals posted their positive COVID tests and complaints on X in recent days, expressing confusion and disappointment over catching COVID at a gathering of ideologically pure science-followers.

Fred Wellman, a left wing podcaster, said in a now deleted post that he brought home tons of "swag" as well as COVID.

"Oh man! I brought home so much sweet swag from the DNC! Coffee mugs, stickers, t-shirts, poster, buttons, bags, pins, and….COVID! SWEET!" Wellman said. Far left "human rights lawyer" Yasmine Taeb said she left the convention "disillusioned" after getting sick from her fellow maskers.

Anti-capitalist Joshua Hill posted from his masked profile picture that the surprise mystery guest at the DNC was Covid.

What's most notable about all of these examples is how little acknowledgment there is that the legions of maskers at the DNC still easily got and spread COVID. And by how little acknowledgment, we mean zero.

The Ten Millionth Example Of Masks Failing Against COVID

It would be hard to believe that there are people still committed to the delusion of masking in late-2024, if the Demcoratic Party's other views weren't also so absurd. Anthony Fauci, the world's most committed masker, has gotten COVID three times.

There have been countless masked events where attendees tested positive. Every randomized controlled trial on masking has shown that there is no effect whatsoever. Conversely, there have been any number of maskless events where the media assured us that COVID spread would be astronomical. The Super Bowl held in Tampa, Florida in 2021 is just one example.

Media outlets, including the New York Times, engaged in weeks of hand wringing about "superspreader" concerns because of the lack of masking. Except weeks after that Super Bowl in 2021, cases in the Tampa area actually declined. The media, naturally, never wrote a follow-up story detailing the results. Because it would have proven them and their expert partners wrong.

Similarly, when Texas and Mississippi lifted their mask mandates, President Biden said it was "neanderthal thinking." Fauci warned it would be disastrous. Several weeks later, cases had dropped in both states substantially. Because masks don't matter.

When asked about it, Fauci said he didn't know what could have happened.

"There are a lot of things that go into case numbers decreasing," he said to MSNBC's far left show "Morning Joe." "When you say that they’ve had a lot of the activity ... outside, like ballgames, I’m not really quite sure. It could be they’re doing things outdoors. It’s very difficult to one-on-one compare that. You just have to see in the long range. I hope they continue to tick down. If they do, that would be great."

They did continue to tick down. Because Fauci and his "fact-checking" pals were wrong about masks.

That was three years ago. And we still have Democrats furious that, even with a massive number of maskers, there wasn't a mandate. One especially unhinged post from a fully masked David Kronig implied that attendees could quite literally die from getting COVID in late 2024.

"It's infuriating that the DNC required no mitigations during a massive covid surge," Kronig posted. "It's so irresponsible on a community level but also so shortsighted. These are the most engaged Democrats in the country, & now they're all gonna be out of the fight for weeks, months, or forever."

Many have wondered how people this disconnected from reality could ever return to it. It's clear by now that they never will. They're far too happy living in an alternate world where the evidence and data collected since 2020 doesn't exist. Their ideology provides them with the innate feeling of superiority that they so desperately crave, and facts only get in the way.

Masks and mask mandates have demonstrably failed everywhere on earth they've been tried. But for the DNC and the online left, failure is not an option. Denial is.