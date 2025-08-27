The Country Can Be United About One Thing: Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Engagement Is Great News-Tomi Lahren

I love it. The perfect response.



Yes, in case you live under the biggest rock on Earth, you’ve heard Taylor Swift is indeed engaged to Travis Kelce.

And it could be the one thing- and the only thing this week- that unifies the country.

Now I’m not saying all Republicans and all Democrats care about it. I’m sure many do not give one crap, but there’s no doubt millions do.

And I’m one of them.

I mean, I’m not obsessed over it, that’s a little much.

But as a millennial I will say I’ve grown up with Taylor Swift. But it’s not just millennials.

Taylor Swift is one of the only artists in modern history to have a fan base that spans multiple generations and for good reason.

I’d add that while her political leanings don’t line up with mine, objectively speaking, when it comes to role models, she’s about as clean and classy as they come.

Her songs are wholesome, she dresses conservatively, she’s not a big party girl, she doesn’t do drugs or act out or crash out or praise Satan or any of the other bizarre crap some of her colleagues in the industry have.

By all accounts, she also treats her staff and crew very well and has donated a crap ton of money to many worthy causes, including here in Tennessee.

Taylor Swift is also a big economic driver. Her concerts have provided a huge boost to every city she’s toured.

She also hasn’t succumbed to the entertainment industry pressure to get a bunch of plastic surgery and change everything about herself.

Taylor Swift - perhaps a Liberal - is about as conservative-acting as they come.

She waited for the right one, and now she’s engaged to an all-American football player who is - comparatively-speaking, based on her exes - pretty masculine and normal.



That’s why I’m so glad my fellow conservatives are also on board with wishing her love and happiness, including our president.

That’s the right move.

Congrats to them both and may they have the most beautiful fairytale life.