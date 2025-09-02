Copy Cat Gavin Newsom Suddenly On Board Trump's Anti-Crime Train | Tomi Lahren

Gavin Newsom is copying President Trump’s crime crackdown and has zero realization this was Trump’s ask all along…

It’s time for Final Thoughts. 

NEWSOM SIGNS ANTI CRIME EXECUTIVE ORDER

Looky there, California podcaster and sometimes Governor Gavin Newsom is doing something on his own to ramp up law enforcement presence throughout the state.

And ya know what Gavy, it’s a good start. I’m so glad you came up with this all on your own…oh wait.

The timing of this seems to coincide with President Trump’s DC crime crackdown and promise to bring law and order nationwide.

But ya know what, I’m not mad at it.

They say if you want to convince a narcissist to do something, you gotta make them think it was THEIR idea and that’s precisely what President Trump did to ole Governor Hair Gel over there.

More law enforcement officers flooding the zone is always a good thing, but what remains to be seen is if the arrests they carry out will result in anything.

So I guess one of my follow ups for Gavin- or perhaps the nerds who run his social media accounts- is, if you are indeed serious about breaking the California culture of lawlessness, why did you oppose the Prop 36 ballot measure that, despite your opposition, was overwhelmingly passed by California voters, and sought to increase penalties - like actually apply some - to drug and theft offenders as well as allow for judges to mandate treatment for some offenders?

And, another question for Gavy poo, as Governor: Why have you FAILED to fund this voter approved and mandated initiative? 

It passed with over 68 perecent of the vote in your VERY blue state and yet, you refuse to fully fund it, saying basically that it is too expensive and you already ran up a huge budget deficit due in large part to your funding of illegal alien healthcare….

So yeah, forgive me for not buying your Trump failed copycat "suppression team" BS.

It’s all smoke and mirrors, just like you, Gavin.

And those are my Final Thoughts.

