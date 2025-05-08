Comedian Nate Bargatze Absolutely Roasts Disney, CEO Bob Iger

Popular comedian Nate Bargatze had some extremely harsh words in a new interview for the modern version of The Walt Disney Company and its CEO Bob Iger. And it's clear that Bargatze has noticed many of the same issues that have contributed to Disney's dramatic decline as a film studio over the last 5-6 years.

In a new interview with Esquire, Bargartze was asked about his biggest influences in his career and named four people: Jerry Seinfeld, Judd Apatow, Adam Sandler and Walt Disney.

Bargatze, importantly, clarified that he was referring to Disney the person, not the media and entertainment company of 2025.

"Now Disney is run by a guy that’s just a businessman," he said, seemingly making a reference to Iger. "Well, that guy doesn’t care about the audience."

Nate Bargatze Looking To Move In Where Disney's Failed

Bargatze identified one of the biggest issues with the modern iteration of Disney: they make movies for themselves, not the audience.

In a 50/50 country, where 80% agree on any number of important cultural issues, Disney has spent much of the last decade catering to the 20. Because that's where their executives and employees are. While the company spent decades under Walt innovating, making quality family-friendly entertainment and creating a broad fanbase from different backgrounds, they're now a garden-variety progressive film studio churning out politically motivated slop. Bargatze wants to be different.

He's spoken previously about his desire to make everyone feel welcome at his shows; exactly what family-friendly entertainment should do.

"I don’t want anybody to feel bad or uncomfortable," he said to The Hollywood Reporter late in 2024. "It would break my heart if someone thought that I thought I’m better than them. And I want to be for everybody. I mean, that’s the goal."

In the Esquire interview, he once again mentioned he has no interest in sharing his political views, contradicting most celebrities who wont stop.

"If I want to give you my opinion on who I voted for, who’s that for?" he said. "It’s for me, really, because I want you to know I’m smart. I don’t think it’s really helping an audience. You don’t think they know who to vote for? They’re living life."

He continued: "Once you run out of celebrities’ opinions on politics, maybe I’ll jump back in, but right now I just want to do the opposite."

When asked about being picked to host the Emmy Awards, Bargatze said he believes the "election probably helped," because Hollywood executives were forced to think outside their political bubble.

So while Bargatze criticizes Disney the company, he has an idea of how to bring the ambitions of Walt Disney the man. Make stuff for "everybody."

That was exactly the vision Walt had, exactly the motivations he shared for creating Disneyland. Make a place for parents and children to enjoy time together. They're just not doing it anymore. Maybe Nate Bargatze will.