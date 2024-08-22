Let's Project The 12-Team College Football Playoff, And Which School Will Win The National Championship

Finally, the college football season is here and the run towards the new 12-team playoff will get underway and the arguments over how early season losses will affect the standings will be like a Thanksgiving dinner where politics are the discussion.

In the first year of this new playoff format, one of the most intriguing storylines will be the at-large bids that are waiting for non-conference title winners. Who from the group-of-five will get in? Which conference will get the most bids?

The discussions will be non-stop, starting with a massive week-one slate. No, Florida State fans, we're not overlooking your matchup in Ireland against Georgia Tech, so don't freak out. But, for the college football playoff committee to decide on the at-large bids, we first must figure out who will be conference champions.

So, here's a look at who Barrett Sallee and myself picked to win the SEC, Big Ten, ACC and Big 12 this week.

As for the playoffs, one of the most unique aspects of this new format is the games that will be played on college campuses, which is why seeding is such an important factor this season.

Top Four Seeds Of College Football Playoffs

Going off who we both picked to win conference championships this season, here's how the top-four seeds will look like, according to Trey and Barrett.

Trey Wallace

Barrett Sallee

1. Ohio State

2. Georgia

3. Clemson

4. Oklahoma State

The top-four seeds in the college football playoff will get a first-round bye, and will start their road to the national championship with quarterfinal games that are unfortunately not played on campuses across the country, but rather at the New Years Six bowl sites.

At-Large College Football Playoff Teams

So, the teams that did not win their conference championship will open the playoffs by either playing a home game, or going on the road. The way this new format will play-out is that the teams ranked 5-8 will open their run to the championship with a home game, while teams that are ranked 9-12 are headed on the road for their opening round game.

Here are Barrett and Trey's predictions on who gets in with an at-large bid, and their rankings.

Barrett Sallee

5. Texas

6. Oregon

7. Florida State

8. Notre Dame

9. Ole Miss

10. LSU

11. Alabama

12. Memphis

So, Barrett has Memphis getting the group-of-five bid, and here's what each matchup would look like.

5th-ranked Texas vs. 12. Memphis in Austin. (Winner plays Oklahoma State)

6th-ranked Oregon vs. 11. Alabama in Eugene. (Winner plays Clemson)

7th-ranked Florida State vs. 10. LSU in Tallahassee. (Winner Plays Georgia)

8th-ranked Notre Dame vs. 9. Ole Miss in South Bend. (Winner plays Ohio State)

Trey Wallace Predictions

5. Ole Miss

6. Texas

7. Oregon

8. Michigan

9. Alabama

10. Notre Dame

11. Tennessee

12. App State

I have App State getting the group-of-five bid, and here's what each matchup would look like.

5th-ranked Ole Miss vs. 12. App State In Oxford. (Winner plays Utah)

6th-ranked Texas vs. 11. Tennessee in Austin (Winner plays Miami)

7th-ranked Oregon vs. 10. Notre Dame in Eugene (Winner plays Ohio State)

8th-ranked Michigan vs. Alabama in Ann Arbor (Winner plays Georgia)

Final Four Teams And College Football Playoff National Champion

Ok, here we go, the final-four teams of the new 12-team playoff.

Barrett Sallee's Semifinal Picks

Oregon vs. Texas

Georgia vs. Ohio State

National champion: Georgia will climb back on the mountaintop and claim its third title over the last four seasons. The defense will square off against a dynamic Ducks offense in the title game, and that secondary will force quarterback Dillon Gabriel into enough mistakes to get the job done. In the process. Coach Kirby Smart has built the "Alabama" of the 2020s, and that train won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

Trey Wallace Semifinal Picks

Ole Miss vs. Texas

Georgia vs. Ohio State

National Champion: Ohio State is going to finally beat Michigan and get the fans off the back of Ryan Day. But not only will the Buckeyes rushing attack lead them to a Big Ten title, they will eventually win the national championship against Texas. Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson will have opposing defenses gasping for air this season, while Will Howard will have control of the offense in the passing game. This is the year for the Buckeyes, and they better not waste this talented roster.

There you have it, our picks for the college football playoff. We want to hear what you think about our selections, and which teams you have playing in the semifinals with a shot at a national championship on the line. Email us at Trey.Wallace@OutKick.com

Let the arguments commence.